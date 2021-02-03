Round 4 of our best Super Bowl halftime bracket starts today

Can you believe we’ve made it to Round 4?
There were some surprises in this last round of voting -- mostly that Lady Gaga ousted the original Queen of Pop, Madonna, to make it to the semi-finals.
While that rivalry was certainly huge, the other big one was Prince vs. Michael Jackson. Just as we suspected, Prince came out on top (but not by a lot).
Aerosmith beat Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars beat Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s electrifying 2020 performance.
Now in the semi-finals, we have Prince vs. Aerosmith and Bruno Mars vs. Lady Gaga. Who do you think will make it to the final round? Make sure you vote below!