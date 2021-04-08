Detroit Jazz Fest 2021: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Herbie Hancock, Kenny Garrett, more

The Detroit Jazz Festival is returning Labor Day weekend 2021 with headliner Dee Dee Bridgewater.

The festival will also include Woodshed Network Ladies, Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Abdullah Ibrahim, Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project, and Kurt Elling’s Big Blind.

The fest is scheduled for Sept. 3-6. It’s still not decided whether this festival will be in-person in Downtown Detroit or virtual. That decision is expected to be made in June or July.

The 2020 Detroit Jazz Festival was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out this week’s Detroit Jazz Festival preview event:

The preview event was held without an audience at the future home of the Gretchen Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University in Midtown Detroit.

Here’s a look at some of the festival’s lineup this year:

Friday, Sept. 3

2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Woodshed Network Ladies

Herbie Hancock

Saturday, Sept. 4

Matthew Whitaker Quartet

Kenny Barron

Jerry Bergonzi Quintet

Alicia Olatuja – “Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women”

Etienne Charles – Creole Soul

David Binney Angeleno Quartet

Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project

Keyon Harrold presents Jazz and the Birth of Hip Hop with special guests “Elzhi”, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Chris “Daddy” Dave

The Summit: The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6

Kurt Elling’s Big Blind

Sunday, Sept. 5

Michael Mayo

Roberto Fonseca

2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater Bill Charlap Duo

Abdullah Ibrahim and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra (Big Band)

Anat Cohen Tentet/Musical Director, Oded Lev-Ari

Sean Jones: “Dizzy Spellz”

Kenny Garrett

Tribute to Dave Brubeck @ 100: Brubeck Brothers Quartet – featuring Jerry Bergonzi, Detroit Jazz Festival Choir and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra

AZIZA featuring Dave Holland, Chris Potter, Lionel Loueke and Eric Harland

Gregory Porter

Monday, Sept. 6

Abdullah Ibrahim: Ekaya

Jimmy Greene Quintet

Eddie Daniels and Bob James; Exploring New Worlds

Fly Higher: Charlie Parker@100 Co Music directors: Rudresh Mahanthappa & Terri Lyne Carrington, Charenee Wade, Adam O’Farrill, Kris Davis, Larry Grenadier and Kassa Overall

2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater Female Big Band

Returning this year is "Detroit JAZZ Fest LIVE!" For just $20, Festival attendees and out-of-towners unable to make it to the Festival can livestream performances from all four stages, all four days via their smartphone, tablet or desktop.