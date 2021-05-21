Concert season returns to SE Michigan: 9 shows coming in 2021

Remember concerts? That thing you’d drive to and listen to live music from your favorite musicians, and then get stuck in horrible traffic jams because you stayed for the encore?

Those are back.

COVID-19 restrictions are easing in Michigan, and with all capacity limits set to be lifted on July 1, the concert season is back in business, and tours are planned.

If you had tickets to these shows previously, those tickets are still valid for most shows. So, don’t buy new tickets before checking.

Here are 9 shows coming to Southeast Michigan in 2021:

Billy Joel - July 9, Comerica Park: Legendary musician Billy Joel will make his first-ever stadium appearance at Comerica Park in The District Detroit Friday, July 9, 2021 at 8 PM. The concert originally scheduled for July 10, 2020 was rescheduled. Ticket and show info here.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer - Aug. 10, Comerica Park: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music will be heading out on the road together for the first time ever on “THE HELLA MEGA TOUR” presented by Harley-Davidson. The Interrupters will appear as special guest. Ticket and show info here.

KISS - Sept. 1, DTE Energy Lottery Theatre: Rock n roll legends KISS have announced the last legs of their final tour, the “End Of The Road Tour”, produced by Live Nation. Ticket and show info here.

John Legend - Sept. 2, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre: John Legend’s tour date at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 3, 2020 has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 2, 2021. Ticket and show info here.

Brad Paisley - Sept. 11, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Global country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his “Tour 2021” with special guests multi-platinum selling and current ACM New Male Artist Jimmie Allen and Columbia Nashville rising star Kameron Marlowe will visit DTE Energy Music Theatre. Ticket and show info here.

Jonas Brothers - Sept. 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre: This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is BACK and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 ‘Remember This’ tour. Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer. Ticket and show info here.

Harry Styles - Sept. 20, Little Caesars Arena: Harry Styles will perform a 2021 world tour, “Love On Tour,” in support of his latest album Fine Line. Styles will perform with special guest singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis. Ticket and show info here.

Alice Cooper - Sept. 25, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Cooper’s universally acclaimed new album Detroit Stories is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February. Ticket and show info here.

Zac Brown Band - Sept. 30, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Multi-platinum, Grammy® Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their long-awaited return to the road with 2021′s “The Comeback Tour. Ticket and show info here.