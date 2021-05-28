Sada Baby, IceWear Vezzo, Peezy, Babyface Ray performing Aug. 21 show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Detroit rappers Sada Baby, IceWear Vezzo, Peezy, Babyface Ray, along with Erica Banks, are set to perform Aug. 21 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.

The show is a Hot 107.5 Summer Jamz and part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series.

Sada Baby went viral in 2018 with his music video for “Bloxk Party,” and again in 2020 with “Whole Lotta Choppas” on TikTok. He hit No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a remix of “Choppas” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Icewear Vezzo released a new song “Kobe Bryant” on May 26.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or at the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.