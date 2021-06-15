Trippie Redd playing Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Sept. 3

Trippie Redd will make a trip to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Sept. 3 as part of his 2021 “Tripp at Knight” tour.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame produced Redd’s latest album, “Neon Shark,” which includes appearances by Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.

iann diorr, who featured on the 24KGoldn NO. 1 hit, “Mood,” will open the show in Sterling Heights.

Tickets start at $29.70 on the lawn. They go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets in the Crest Ford pavilion, Ford Motor Company luxury seats and on the lawn, visit 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

The show in Michigan is part of Trippie’s 25-stop tour will kick off on Aug. 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis and wrap up on Oct. 6 at the Performance Venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

His latest single “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

TRIPP AT KNIGHT 2021 TOUR DATES

08-25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

08-27 Cincinnati, OH - ICON Amphitheatre Park

08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

08-29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08-31 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

09-01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

09-03 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09-05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

09-06 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

09-08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09-10 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

09-12 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann

09-14 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09-15 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

09-17 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

09-18 Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

09-19 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

09-22 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09-28 Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre10-01 Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

10-03 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre

10-05 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue at Hollywood Park