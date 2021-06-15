Trippie Redd playing Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Sept. 3

Trippie Redd will make a trip to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Sept. 3 as part of his 2021 “Tripp at Knight” tour.
Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame produced Redd’s latest album, “Neon Shark,” which includes appearances by Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.
iann diorr, who featured on the 24KGoldn NO. 1 hit, “Mood,” will open the show in Sterling Heights.
Tickets start at $29.70 on the lawn. They go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets in the Crest Ford pavilion, Ford Motor Company luxury seats and on the lawn, visit 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
The show in Michigan is part of Trippie’s 25-stop tour will kick off on Aug. 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis and wrap up on Oct. 6 at the Performance Venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
His latest single “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
TRIPP AT KNIGHT 2021 TOUR DATES
08-25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
08-27 Cincinnati, OH - ICON Amphitheatre Park
08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
08-29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08-31 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
09-01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
09-03 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09-05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
09-06 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
09-08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09-10 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
09-12 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann
09-14 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-15 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
09-17 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
09-18 Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
09-19 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre
09-22 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
09-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09-28 Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre10-01 Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
10-03 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre
10-05 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue at Hollywood Park