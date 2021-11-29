Days before his death, video captured Stephen Sondheim seeing revival of ‘Company’ on Broadway

It’s still hard to believe for fans of musical theater, but Broadway icon and legend Stephen Sondheim passed away over the weekend at the age of 91.

Sondheim was known for writing the music and lyrics of some of the most popular Broadway musicals, including “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into The Woods” and one show that is currently being revived on Broadway, “Company.”

The production of “Company” was supposed to open in 2020, but was obviously put on pause due to the pandemic. The show opened just a few weeks ago, and Sondheim was able to see the revival on Nov. 15, just over a week before his sudden death.

Audience members captured the moment Sondheim entered the theater and took his seat, and because he is so well known in the theater world, fans at the theater immediately starting applauding and standing up for him. Now that he’s passed, it was such a special moment that was luckily caught on camera.

Ad

One of the stars of “Company,” Broadway legend Patti Lupone, dedicated the revival of the show to Sondheim the night of his death.

You can watch the video of Sondheim entering the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre above.

Video credit: Michael Widomski via Storyful