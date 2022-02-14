20º

Pat Sajak squashes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ conspiracy theories after historic week

Three $100,000 winners in one week!

The longtime host of “Wheel of Fortune” took some time to put the kibosh on social media conspiracy theories about the show after three contestants won $100,000 in one week.

Last week marked the first time in the show’s four-decade history that two people won the $100,000 prize in consecutive days -- on Monday and Tuesday. But then, on Wednesday, a third contestant won the big prize. Some took to Twitter, questioning if the string of good luck was really just that -- good luck.

Pat Sajak responded just before the airing of the episode with the third winner, saying that he isn’t willing to serve prison time for such a thing.

Sajak also responded to a fan who suggested the open up all the envelopes one night:

Sajak is right, by the way. Rigging a quiz game show is a crime, punishable by a $10,000 fine or one year in prison.

