Pat Sajak squashes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ conspiracy theories after historic week

The longtime host of “Wheel of Fortune” took some time to put the kibosh on social media conspiracy theories about the show after three contestants won $100,000 in one week.

Last week marked the first time in the show’s four-decade history that two people won the $100,000 prize in consecutive days -- on Monday and Tuesday. But then, on Wednesday, a third contestant won the big prize. Some took to Twitter, questioning if the string of good luck was really just that -- good luck.

Pat Sajak responded just before the airing of the episode with the third winner, saying that he isn’t willing to serve prison time for such a thing.

Ad

A quick reminder to conspiracy theorists: thanks to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, fixing a TV game show is a federal crime. I really like our players, and I’d like them all to win, but I draw the line at serving prison time. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) February 9, 2022

Sajak also responded to a fan who suggested the open up all the envelopes one night:

Anyone silly enough to believe in things like that cannot be convinced of anything. It would be a total waste of time. I love how one day we’re “robbing” players of their winnings and then we’re “allowing” them to win. Some folks just have a conspiratorial nature. Best to ignore. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 9, 2022

Sajak is right, by the way. Rigging a quiz game show is a crime, punishable by a $10,000 fine or one year in prison.

🔒 Think you know our state? Take the Ultimate Michigan Quiz!