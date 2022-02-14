Super Bowl 56 halftime show: Take our poll - how was it?

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show is in the books -- what’d you think?
Take our poll below and let us know what you thought about the Super Bowl 56 halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
The Super Bowl LVI halftime show is in the books -- what’d you think?
Take our poll below and let us know what you thought about the Super Bowl 56 halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.