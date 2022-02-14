15º

These tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show are so relatable

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Going to tell my kids this was the "Avengers." (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (Kevin Mazur, 2022 Kevin Mazur)

Best Super Bowl halftime show ever?

We’ll leave that to Prince. But best Super Bowl halftime show in a while, right? It seems like most of the people on the internet would agree with that.

Los Angeles did the Super Bowl halftime show in style, featuring an all-star lineup of rap and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

If you are a millennial (or even a young Gen-Xer), then this halftime show was basically catered to you. These songs were your jams in middle school and high school, and the artists sound and look just as good as they did all those years ago.

It seems like people on the internet agreed, too. There were so many jokes made about the halftime show, poking fun at how the target audience for the Super Bowl has clearly changed from Boomers to the younger generations.

Long gone are the days of The Who and Bruce Springsteen playing the halftime shows.

So, here are a few tweets that made us giggle ever since the epic halftime show went down.

We’ve all been there, girl!

It was a great night to be over the age of 40.

If you didn’t illegally download songs on Limewire in your youth, are you really a millennial?

BRB, picking out my gravestone as I write this.

Fantastic question!

The struggle is REAL!

She understood the assignment.

I feel seen.

Life comes at you fast, doesn’t it?

Very that.

I kind of miss that six-disc CD changer, tbh.

And finally...

When Harry Styles performs at the halftime show in 20 years, you’ll get it.

