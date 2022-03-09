‘Russian Doll’ season 2 drops next month on Netflix

Natasha Lyonne on the red carpet before the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2015.

Netflix finally dropped a teaser trailer and announced a release date for “Russian Doll” season two.

The first season focused on Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She is trapped in a time loop and “staring down the barrel of her own mortality.”

The first season was eight episodes long and premiered on Feb. 1, 2019. It was renewed that summer and now season two is finally getting released.

The second season looks like it’s going to be just as wild as the first. It’s coming to Netflix on April 20.

The show is created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. It stars Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett and Greta Lee.

Click here to watch the teaser trailer.