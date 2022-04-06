Eagles say Deacon Frey, son of Glen Frey, is leaving band to ‘forge his own path’

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Don Henley and Deacon Frey of The Eagles perform onstage during 'An Evening with The Eagles' at The Forum on September 14, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The son of the late Glen Frey says he’s leaving Eagles, the band his dad helped bring to stardom.

Deacon Frey, who joined the band after his father passed away in 2016, is leaving the Eagles to “forge his own path.”

A statement posted to the band’s website reads:

Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father’s legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead. In the wake of his dad’s demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon’s Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career. - Eagles

Deacon Frey had been touring with the band.

Guitarist Glen Frey, a Metro Detroit native, and drummer Henley formed the Eagles in Los Angeles the early 1970s, along with guitarist Bernie Leadon and bassist Randy Meisner. They would become a top act over the next decade, embodying the melodic California sound.

An Eagles greatest hits collection from the mid-1970s and “Hotel California” are among the best-selling albums in history.