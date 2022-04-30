56º

Celebrities pay tribute to life of Naomi Judd on Twitter

Judd passed away a day before she was going to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame alongside daughter Wynonna.

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File) (Josh Anderson, AP2009)

The country music world, and the music industry as a whole, lost an icon on Saturday when it was announced that Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76.

Judd comprised one half of a Grammy-award winning duo, along with daughter Wynonna, that had 14 No. 1 songs and was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

When news of Naomi Judd’s passing broke, celebrities went to Twitter to pay tribute.

Here were some of those who paid tribute.

