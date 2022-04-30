Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform as part of "Jacks First Show" at Arco Arena, in Sacramento. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images)

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price.

Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.

Music lovers can head to Live Nation or 313 Present’s websites to purchase tickets. The $25 flat-rate deal will end on May 10, or while supplies last.

Here’s a list of the participating shows and venues:

5/21/2022

Whiskey Myers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/22/2022

Russ, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/25/2022

HAIM, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5/27/2022

AJR, Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/29/2022

Halsey, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/3/2022

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/8/2022

Styx and REO Speedwagon, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/10/2022

Jackson Browne, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/15/2022

Tears for Fears, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/17/2022

Josh Groban, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/18/2022

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin, Little Caesars Arena

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Lee Brice, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Steely Dan, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/19/2022

4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/22/2022

The Chicks, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/24/2022

New Kids On The Block, Little Caesars Arena

6/25/2022

99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn, Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/28/2022

My Morning Jacket, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Cheer Live, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/30/2022

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/2/2022

ZZ Top, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jack Johnson, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/3/2022

Barenaked Ladies, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/4/2022

The Doobie Brothers, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/5/2022

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/8/2022

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/9/2022

Third Eye Blind, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/10/2022

Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/12/2022

Train, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/16/2022

Norah Jones, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/17/2022

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/22/2022

Bonnie Raitt, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/26/2022

Chicago and Brian Wilson, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/27/2022

Rod Stewart, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29/2022

Zac Brown Band, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/30/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/2/2022

OneRepublic, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6/2022

Maren Morris, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/7/2022

Goo Goo Dolls, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/10/2022

Incubus, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/12/2022

LANY, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/13/2022

Lauv, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Ted Nugent, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/14/2022

The Beach Boys, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Dispatch and O.A.R., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/16/2022

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/17/2022

Swedish House Mafia, Little Caesars Arena

8/18/2022

Rise Against, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/19/2022

Kidz Bop, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/21/2022

Korn and Evanescence, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/23/2022

Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/26/2022

Blondie, Fox Theatre

Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Keith Urban, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/27/2022

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/1/2022

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/3/2022

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/7/2022

The Black Keys, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/9/2022

Jamey Johnson, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/10/2022

Il Volo, Fox Theatre

Jon Pardi, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/18/2022

Chris Rock, Fox Theatre

9/21/2022

Shinedown, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/24/2022

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Fox Theatre

101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed, Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/29/2022

The Head and The Heart, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

10/4/2022

The Who, Little Caesars Arena

10/5/2022

Five Finger Death Punch, Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/8/2022