Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price.
Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.
Music lovers can head to Live Nation or 313 Present’s websites to purchase tickets. The $25 flat-rate deal will end on May 10, or while supplies last.
Here’s a list of the participating shows and venues:
5/21/2022
- Whiskey Myers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
5/22/2022
- Russ, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
5/25/2022
- HAIM, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
5/27/2022
- AJR, Pine Knob Music Theatre
5/29/2022
- Halsey, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/3/2022
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/8/2022
- Styx and REO Speedwagon, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/10/2022
- Jackson Browne, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
6/15/2022
- Tears for Fears, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/17/2022
- Josh Groban, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/18/2022
- Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin, Little Caesars Arena
- Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Lee Brice, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Steely Dan, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/19/2022
- 4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/22/2022
- The Chicks, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/24/2022
- New Kids On The Block, Little Caesars Arena
6/25/2022
- 99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/28/2022
- My Morning Jacket, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Cheer Live, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/30/2022
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/2/2022
- ZZ Top, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Jack Johnson, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/3/2022
- Barenaked Ladies, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/4/2022
- The Doobie Brothers, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/5/2022
- Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/8/2022
- Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/9/2022
- Third Eye Blind, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/10/2022
- Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/12/2022
- Train, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/16/2022
- Norah Jones, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/17/2022
- Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/22/2022
- Bonnie Raitt, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/26/2022
- Chicago and Brian Wilson, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/27/2022
- Rod Stewart, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/29/2022
- Zac Brown Band, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/30/2022
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/2/2022
- OneRepublic, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/6/2022
- Maren Morris, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/7/2022
- Goo Goo Dolls, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/10/2022
- Incubus, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/12/2022
- LANY, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/13/2022
- Lauv, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Ted Nugent, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/14/2022
- The Beach Boys, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Dispatch and O.A.R., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/16/2022
- Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/17/2022
- Swedish House Mafia, Little Caesars Arena
8/18/2022
- Rise Against, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/19/2022
- Kidz Bop, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/21/2022
- Korn and Evanescence, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/23/2022
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/26/2022
- Blondie, Fox Theatre
- Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Keith Urban, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/27/2022
- Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/1/2022
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/3/2022
- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/7/2022
- The Black Keys, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/9/2022
- Jamey Johnson, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
9/10/2022
- Il Volo, Fox Theatre
- Jon Pardi, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
9/18/2022
- Chris Rock, Fox Theatre
9/21/2022
- Shinedown, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/24/2022
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Fox Theatre
- 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed, Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/29/2022
- The Head and The Heart, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
10/4/2022
- The Who, Little Caesars Arena
10/5/2022
- Five Finger Death Punch, Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/8/2022
- Bill Maher, Fox Theatre