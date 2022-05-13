Kendrick Lamar announces summer Detroit stop for ‘The Big Steppers Tour’

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 14: Kendrick Lamar on the rock stage day one of Gandoozy Music Festival at Overland Park Golf Course on September 14, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated new album, Kendrick Lamar is coming to Detroit this summer.

The Grammy winning hip hop artist announced The Big Steppers Tour on Friday, the same day his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” was released across streaming platforms. The tour includes a stop at Little Caesars Arena with special guests Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $69) go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

For all shows in the US, the first tickets to The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale. Beginning Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the special presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.

Ad

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” is Kendrick Lamar’s first official album since 2017.