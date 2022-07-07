Comerica Park to host three mega concerts back-to-back this weekend

Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DETROIT – Straight from hosting a week of games for the Tigers, Comerica Park will transform into the largest concert venue in Detroit to host some legendary music acts.

Almost 100,000 music fans are expected to flock downtown throughout the three days of shows.

Elmer Straub, Vice President of Entertainment and Production for 313 Presents, broke down just how quickly the transformation started to be ready for Friday’s first show.

“It’s fast,” said Straub. “As soon as the Tigers won the game, we were at it. We put the flooring down, as soon as the roof goes on the stage then we’re able to start loading in the band which we start loading in tomorrow at 6 a.m.”

Construction began immediately after the Tigers won their game on Wednesday in order to be ready for the first concert on Friday, July 8, 2022. (WDIV)

On Friday, Chris Stapleton is kicking off the music-filled weekend with his “All American Road Show” bringing along special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner Billy Joel is set to take the stage on Saturday. He’ll be joined by Andrew McMahon.

Closing out the weekend will be rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

It will take hundreds of people to transform the home of the Tigers to a concert stadium and flipping the stage each night for each concert. “We’ve got everyone from our team, 313, LiveNation, and not to mention everyone from the stagehands, the staff, security, ushers, ticket takers,” said Straub. “We couldn’t be more excited to do it for these three artists.”

Straub noted how important having these three shows were for Detroit.

“After a couple of years of uncertainty, it really felt like it solidifies the fact that we were back,” Straub said.

But the summer series isn’t over just yet. On Monday, July 18, Elton John will be back in Detroit for the very last time with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John had just recently performed at Little Caesars Arena in February to finish off the tour’s arena run and is back to close his Detroit chapter with the stadium version of his show. Red Hot Chili Peppers will close off the summer shows on August 14.

For the complete schedule of shows and tickets, visit 313Presents.com.

Construction and load-in begins for the three back-to-back shows at Comerica Park in July 2022. (WDIV)