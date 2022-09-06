74º

Your streaming guide for September 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount+ in September 2022:

Jump to a certain section by clicking the link below:

Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Sept. 2, 2022

  • Al Davis VS. The NFL
  • Dickie V
  • Elway to Marino
  • Nature Boy
  • Run Ricky Run
  • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
  • The Band That Wouldn’t Die
  • The Two Bills
  • Year of the Scab
  • Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Sept. 7, 2022

  • Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
  • Europe from Above (S3)
  • Europe from Above (S4)
  • Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

Sept. 8, 2022

  • - Frozen (Sing-Along)
  • - Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
  • - Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
  • - Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Cars on the Road
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
  • Growing Up
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Pinocchio
  • Remembering
  • Tierra Incógnita
  • Welcome to the Club
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Sept. 9, 2022

  • United Sharks of America

Sept. 14, 2022

  • First Alaskans (S1)
  • In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
  • Short Circuit
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Sept. 15, 2022

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Sept. 16, 2022

  • Coco (Sing-Along)
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Mija

Sept. 19, 2022

  • Dancing with the Stars

Sept. 21, 2022

  • Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
  • Andor
  • Super/Natural

Sept. 22, 2022

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Sept. 23, 2022

  • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
  • Spies in Disguise
  • The Call of the Wild

Sept. 28, 2022

  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 premier)

Andor (Episode 4)

Sept. 29, 2022

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Everything coming to HBO Max in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
  • Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
  • Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
  • Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
  • Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
  • Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
  • Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
  • Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
  • Angela, 1995
  • Another Thin Man, 1939
  • The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
  • Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
  • Beau Travail, 1999
  • Cat People, 1942
  • The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
  • Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
  • Double Trouble, 1967
  • Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
  • Elvis on Tour, 1972
  • The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
  • Frankenstein, 1970
  • Girl Happy, 1965
  • Glory, 1989
  • Harper, 1966
  • Holiday, 1930
  • Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
  • The Host, 2013 (HBO)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
  • It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
  • Jailhouse Rock, 1957
  • Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
  • Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
  • Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
  • Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Nitwits, 1935
  • The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
  • Operation Crossbow, 1965
  • The Outfit, 1973
  • Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
  • Ratcatcher, 1999
  • Red Dust, 1932
  • The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
  • Road to Singapore, 1931
  • Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Rosetta, 1999
  • The Scapegoat, 1959
  • The Sea Wolf, 1941
  • Screaming Eagles, 1956
  • Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
  • Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
  • Song of the Thin Man, 1947
  • Spinout, 1966
  • The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
  • Till the End of Time, 1946
  • Topsy-Turvy, 1999
  • Torpedo Run, 1958
  • Varda by Agnès, 2019
  • Village of the Damned, 1960
  • Waterloo Bridge, 1940
  • We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
  • What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
  • Where the Boys Are, 1960
  • Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
  • Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
  • Working Girls, 1986
  • Young Guns, 1988
  • Young Guns II, 1990
  • Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Sept. 2, 2022

  • Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
  • Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Sept. 3, 2022

  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Sept. 4, 2022

  • Primera, 2021
  • The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Sept. 5, 2022

  • Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Sept. 7, 2022

  • The Brave One, 1956
  • Young Sheldon, Season 5

Sept. 9, 2022

  • HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
  • Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
  • Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
  • Tom Swift, Season 1

Sept. 10, 2022

  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Sept. 12, 2022

  • The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Sept. 14, 2022

  • Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Sept. 15, 2022

  • Dos Monjes, 1934
  • Lucia, 1968

Sept. 16, 2022

  • Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
  • Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Sept. 17, 2022

  • Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Sept. 21, 2022

  • Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Sept. 22, 2022

  • The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Sept. 23, 2022

  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 28, 2022

  • Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Sept. 29, 2022

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Sept. 30, 2022

  • Bing, Season 1C
  • Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

  • Love in the Villa
  • Fenced In

Sept. 2, 2022

  • Ivy + Bean
  • Devil In Ohio
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
  • Dated and Related
  • The Festival of Troubadours
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
  • You’re Nothing Special

Sept. 6, 2022

  • Untold: The Race of the Century
  • Get Smart With Money

Sept. 7, 2022

  • Chef’s Table Pizza

Sept. 8, 2022

  • The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11
  • End of the Road

Sept. 9, 2022

  • Narco-Saints
  • No Limit
  • Cobra Kai

Sept. 13, 2022

  • Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum

Sept. 14, 2022

  • Broad Peak
  • Heart Break High
  • Sins of our Mother
  • Terim

Sept. 16, 2022

  • Do Revenge
  • Drifting Home
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
  • Fate: The Winx Saga

Sept. 20, 2022

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sept. 21, 2022

  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
  • The Real Bling Hollywood Heist
  • Designing Miami
  • Iron Chef: Mexico
  • Only For Love

Sept. 22, 2022

  • Snabba Cash

Sept. 23, 2022

  • Athena
  • The Girls at The Back
  • Lou

Sept. 28, 2022

  • Blonde

Sept. 30, 2022

  • Entergalactic
  • Rainbow

Everything coming to Prime Video in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

  • American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
  • Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
  • Texicanas (2019)
  • WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)
  • 21 Grams (2004)
  • 23:59 (2011)
  • A Family Thing (1996)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • American Ninja (1985)
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
  • An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  • Apartment 143 (2012)
  • Autumn in New York (2000)
  • Bad Influence (1990)
  • Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
  • Black Sunday (1977)
  • Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)
  • Cabin Fever (2003)
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
  • The Clan (2015)
  • Cold Creek Manor (2003)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • The Dilemma (2011)
  • Dust 2 Glory (2017)
  • Employee of the Month (2006)
  • Europa Report (2013)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • Failure to Launch (2006)
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Frontera (2014)
  • The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
  • Gorky Park (1983)
  • Hard Eight (1997)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Heartburn (1986)
  • Here Comes the Devil (2012)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • I Saw the Devil (2010)
  • I’m Still Here (2010)
  • In Time (2011)
  • Instructions Not Included (2013)
  • Intersection (1994)
  • Jason’s Lyric (1994)
  • Juan of the Dead (2012)
  • Legally Blonde (2001)
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
  • Let the Right One In (2008)
  • The Lifeguard (2013)
  • Love Story (1970)
  • Loving Pablo (2018)
  • Mandrill (2009)
  • The Mod Squad (1999)
  • Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
  • Mother! (2017)
  • The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
  • Mr. Baseball (1992)
  • My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
  • Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
  • Open Water (2003)
  • The Out-of-Towners (1999)
  • The Package (1989)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • The Recruit (2003)
  • Reign of Fire (2002)
  • Rescue Dawn (2007)
  • Rings (2017)
  • Role Models (2008)
  • Role Models Unrated (2008)
  • Ronaldo (2015)
  • Rookie of the Year (1993)
  • Roxanne (1987)
  • The Sacrament (2013)
  • Save the Last Dance (2001)
  • Shattered (2022)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • Sin Nombre (2009)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Staying Alive (1983)
  • Superstar (1999)
  • Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
  • The Transporter (2002)
  • Trollhunter (2011)
  • Uncommon Valor (1983)
  • The Usual Suspects (1995)
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
  • Wanted (2008)
  • War of the Worlds (2005)
  • Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
  • We’re No Angels (1955)
  • Wild Bill (1995)
  • The Young Victoria (2010)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Sept. 2, 2022

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)

Sept. 7, 2022

  • He Is Psychometric (2019)
  • Prison Playbook (2017)
  • Reply 1988 (2015)
  • Reply 1994 (2013)
  • Search: WWW (2019)
  • Signal (2016)
  • The Crowned Clown (2019)

Sept. 9, 2022

  • Aline (2022)
  • Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

Sept. 15, 2022

  • Thursday Night Football

Sept. 16, 2022

  • Dog (2022)
  • Firebird (2022)
  • Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
  • The Outfit (2022)

Sept. 19, 2022

  • Heatwave (2022)

Sept. 21, 2022

  • Prisma (2022)

Sept. 23, 2022

  • September Mornings, Season 2 (2022)
  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Memory (2022)

Sept. 27, 2022

  • Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Sept. 30, 2022

  • Jungle (2022)
  • Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)
  • Ambulance (2022)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

Everything coming to Peacock in September 2022

Peacock Originals

  • Last Light (Season 1)- Sept 8
  • Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa (Kids Special)*- Sept 11
  • Hell of a Cruise (Documentary)*- Sept 14
  • ‘Til Jail Do Us Part (Season 1)- Sept 15
  • Vampire Academy (Season 1)- Sept 15
  • Shadowland (Season 1)- Sept 21
  • Meet Cute (Film)*- Sept 21
  • Code 404 (Season 3)*- Sept 22
  • Sex, Lies and the College Cult (Documentary)*- Sept 28
  • Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)*- Sept 29
  • Ladykiller (Comedy Special)*- Sept 30

Peacock Originals New Episodes Weekly

  • The Resort (Season 1) Season Finale*- Sept 1
  • Love Island USA (Season Reunion Episode)*- Sept 1

Bravo Series New Weekly Episodes

  • Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 7)* -Mondays
  • Married to Medicine: Atlanta (Season 9)*-Mondays
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 14)*- Mondays
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 12)*- Thursdays
  • The Real Housewives of Dubai (Season 1)*- Thursdays
  • Southern Charm (Season 8)*- Fridays
  • Watch What Happens Live (Season 19)*- Weekdays

Bravo Series

  • Real Girlfriends of Paris (Season 1)*- Sept 6
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 3)*- Sept 29

Sports and Live Events

  • Premier League: Transfer Deadline Special* - Sept 1
  • Premier League: Matchweek 6* - Sept 3-4
  • LPGA Dana Open* - Sept 1-4
  • Clash at the Castle* - Sept 3
  • MLB Sunday Leadoff: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates* - Sept 4
  • NXT Worlds Collide*- Sept 4
  • IndyCar* - Sept 4, 11
  • NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams* - Sept 8
  • DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship* - Sept 8-11
  • Premiership Rugby: Round 1* - Sept 9-11
  • Premier League: Matchweek 7* - Sept 10-12
  • Notre Dame Football: Marshall vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 10
  • HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup* - Sept 10-11
  • Liga MX* - Sept 10, 13
  • Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys* - Sept 11
  • The 74th Emmy Awards* - Sept 12
  • Fortinet Championship* - Sept 15-18
  • Premiership Rugby: Round 2* - Sept 16-18
  • Premier League: Matchweek 8* - Sept 16-18
  • Notre Dame Football: Cal vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 17
  • Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic: Howard vs. Morehouse* - Sept 17
  • Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers* - Sept 18
  • Premiership Rugby: Round 3* - Sept 23-25
  • Presidents Cup* - Sept 22-25
  • Sunday Night Football: 49ers vs. Broncos* - Sept 25
  • Premios Billboard 2022*- Sept 29
  • Premiership Rugby: Round 4* - Sept 30-Oct 2

Action, Thriller and Fantasy

  • Dredd (2012)*- Sept 1
  • The Expendables (2010)- Sept 1
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)- Sept 1
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)- Sept 1
  • Fear (1996)*- Sept 1
  • Frenzy (1972)*- Sept 1
  • Furious 7 (2015)*- Sept 1
  • Gone Girl (2014)- Sept 1
  • Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)*- Sept 1
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)*- Sept 1
  • Rear Window (1954)*- Sept 1
  • Rope (1948)*- Sept 1
  • Vertigo (1958)*- Sept 1
  • Marnie (1964)*- Sept 1
  • My Son (2021)*- Sept 1
  • Paul (2011)*- Sept 1
  • Planet of the Apes (2001)*- Sept 1
  • The Rundown (2003)*- Sept 1
  • Saboteur (1942)*- Sept 1
  • Shadow of a Doubt (1943)- Sept 1
  • Sleepless (2017)*- Sept 1
  • They Live (1988)*- Sept 1
  • Twister (1996)*- Sept 1
  • United 93 (2006)*- Sept 1
  • Dr. Cyclops (1940)*- Sept 15
  • It Came from Outer Space (1953)*- Sept 15

Romance

  • Love Actually (2003)*- Sept 1
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)*- Sept 1
  • Notting Hill (1999)*- Sept 1
  • Pretty Woman (1990)*- Sept 1
  • Twilight (2008)*- Sept 1
  • The Twilight Saga: The New Moon (2009)*- Sept 1
  • The Twilight Saga: The Eclipse (2010)*- Sept 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)*- Sept 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)*- Sept 1

Documentaries

  • A Year in Burgundy (2013)- Sept 14
  • A Year in Champagne (2014)- Sept 14
  • A Year in Port (2016)- Sept 14

New from Theaters

  • Streaming en Español
  • Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)*- In theaters & streaming only on Peacock Sept 2
  • Jurassic World Dominion (2022)*- Sept 2
  • Jurassic World Dominion (Extended Version, 2022)*- Sept 2

Drama

  • The Blind Side (2009)*- Sept 1
  • Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)*- Sept 1
  • Erin Brockovich (2000)*- Sept 1
  • Friday Night Lights (2004)*- Sept 1
  • Steel Magnolias (1989)*- Sept 1

Series

  • That ‘70s Show (Exclusively on Peacock, Season 1-8)*- Sept 1
  • The Mighty Ones (Season 3)*- Sept 1
  • Living with a Serial Killer (Season 2)*- Sept 6
  • La Fórmula (Season 1)*- Sept 21
  • Jay Leno’s Garage (Season 6)- Sept 22
  • 1st Look (Season 14)*-Sept 23
  • Made in Chelsea (Season 23)*- Sept 24

Family

  • Epic (2013)*- Sept 1
  • Madagascar (2005)*- Sept 1
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)*- Sept 1
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)*- Sept 1

Comedy

  • 17 Again (2009)*- Sept 1
  • About a Boy (2002)*- Sept 1
  • American Dreamz (2006)*- Sept 1
  • Baby Mama (2008)*- Sept 1
  • Beetlejuice (1988)*- Sept 1
  • Bulletproof (1996)*- Sept 1
  • Casper (1995)- Sept 1
  • Couples Retreat (2009)*- Sept 1
  • Grown Ups (2010)*- Sept 1
  • The Hangover (2009)*- Sept 1
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)- Sept 1
  • Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)- Sept 1
  • Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)- Sept 1
  • Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)*- Sept 1
  • Pitch Perfect (2012)*- Sept 1
  • Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)*- Sept 1
  • Taxi (2004)*- Sept 1
  • Ted 2 (2015)*- Sept 1
  • The Waterboy (1998)*- Sept 1

Horror

  • Army of Darkness (1992)*- Sept 1
  • The Birds (1963)*- Sept 1
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)*- Sept 1
  • Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)*- Sept 1
  • Candyman (1992)*- Sept 1
  • Dawn of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1
  • Devil (2010)*- Sept 1
  • Dracula (1979)*- Sept 1
  • Drag Me to Hell (2009)*- Sept 1
  • The Frighteners (1996)*- Sept 1
  • The Funhouse (1981)*- Sept 1
  • Halloween II (1981)*- Sept 1
  • Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)*- Sept 1
  • Land of the Dead (2005)*- Sept 1
  • Mama (2013)*- Sept 1
  • Mercy (2014)- Sept 1
  • The People Under the Stairs (1991)*- Sept 1
  • Prince of Darkness (1987)*- Sept 1
  • Psycho (1960)*- Sept 1
  • Psycho (1998)*- Sept 1
  • Psycho II (1983)*- Sept 1
  • Psycho III (1986)*- Sept 1
  • The Purge: Election Year (2016)*- Sept 1
  • Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)*- Sept 1
  • The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)*- Sept 1
  • Shaun of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1
  • Shocker (1989)*- Sept 1
  • The Skeleton Key (2005)*- Sept 1
  • Slither (2006)*- Sept 1
  • Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*- Sept 1
  • Bordello of Blood (1996)*- Sept 1
  • Tales from the Hood (1995)*- Sept 1
  • Tales from the Hood 2 (2018)*- Sept 1
  • Tales from the Hood 3 (2020)*- Sept 1
  • The Thing (1982)*- Sept 1
  • Thirst (2009)*- Sept 1
  • Videodrome (1983)*- Sept 1
  • Village of the Damned (1995)*- Sept 1
  • The Wolfman (2010)*- Sept 1
  • The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)*- Sept 15
  • The Brides of Dracula (1960)*- Sept 15
  • The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)*- Sept 15
  • The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)*- Sept 15
  • Dracula (1931)*- Sept 15
  • Dracula’s Daughter (1936)*- Sept 15
  • The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)*- Sept 15
  • Frankenstein (1931)*- Sept 15
  • Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)*- Sept 15
  • The Invisible Man (1933)*- Sept 15
  • The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)*- Sept 15
  • The Invisible Woman (1940)*- Sept 15
  • The Mummy (1932)*- Sept 15
  • The Mummy’s Hand (1940)*- Sept 15
  • The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)*- Sept 15
  • The Mummy’s Curse (1944)*- Sept 15
  • The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)*- Sept 15
  • Night Monster (1942)*- Sept 15
  • Phantom of the Opera (1943)*- Sept 15
  • The Phantom of the Opera (1962)*- Septt 15
  • The Raven (1935)*- Sept 15
  • Son of Dracula (1943)*- Sept 15
  • Son of Frankenstein (1939)*- Sept 15
  • The Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946)*- Sept 15
  • The Strange Case of Doctor Rx (1942)*- Sept 15
  • Werewolf of London (1935)*- Sept 15

NBC Series New Episodes Weekly

  • Capital One College Bowl (Season 2)*- Sept 10
  • Quantum Leap (Season 1)- Sept 20
  • The Voice (Season 22)*- Sept 20
  • New Amsterdam (Season 5)*- Sept 21
  • Chicago Fire (Season 11)*- Sept 22
  • Chicago Med (Season 8)*- Sept 22
  • Chicago PD (Season 10)*- Sept 22
  • Law & Order (Season 22)*- Sept 23
  • Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3)*- Sept 23
  • Law & Order: SVU (Season 24)*- Sept 23
  • La Brea (Season 2)*- Sept 28

Everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2022

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, NEWS & EVENTS

  • 9/6: Destination Paris
  • 9/7: Ink Master premiere
  • 9/8: The Good Fight premiere
  • 9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere
  • 9/18: Seal Team premiere
  • 9/23: On the Come Up premiere
  • 9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
  • Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
  • Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
  • This September: Inside the NFL premiere

LIBRARY SHOWS

Sept. 3, 2022

  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Sept. 7, 2022

  • Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
  • Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
  • Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

Sept. 14, 2022

  • Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)
  • Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
  • Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

Sept. 16, 2022

  • CBS Fall Preview Show

Sept. 17, 2022

  • 48 Hours (Season 35)

Sept. 18, 2022

  • 60 Minutes

Sept. 19, 2022

  • Heatwave
  • Bob ❤ Abishola
  • NCIS (Season 20)
  • NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
  • The Neighborhood (Season 5)

Sept. 20, 2022

  • FBI (Season 5)
  • FBI: International (Season 2)
  • FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Sept. 21, 2022

  • Survivor (Season 43)
  • The Amazing Race (Season 34)

Sept. 23, 2022

  • Nick News

Sept. 28, 2022

  • Basketball Wives (Season 9)
  • Side Hustle (Season 1)

Sept. 29, 2022

  • CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
  • Ghosts (Season 2)
  • So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
  • Young Sheldon (Season 6)

LIBRARY MOVIES

Sept. 1, 2022

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • A Family Thing
  • Abandon
  • American Gigolo
  • American Ninja
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Area 51
  • Bad Influence
  • Barnyard
  • Big Top Pee-Wee
  • Black Sunday
  • Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
  • Bull Durham
  • Collateral
  • Colma: The Musical
  • Congo
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw
  • El Norte
  • F/X
  • Failure to Launch
  • Gorky Park
  • Grease 2
  • Hard Eight
  • Heartburn
  • Hecho En Mexico
  • Intersection
  • Just Like Heaven
  • Lifeguard
  • Love Story
  • Moonlight and Valentino
  • Mother
  • My Beautiful Laundrette
  • Night Falls On Manhattan
  • Peggy Sue Got Married
  • Roxanne
  • Run the Race
  • Serendipity
  • Shanghai Noon
  • Shattered
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
  • Star Trek
  • Staying Alive
  • Superstar
  • Support Your Local Sheriff!
  • Teen Wolf
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Craft
  • The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • The Natural
  • The Out-of-Towners
  • The Package
  • The Poseidon Adventure
  • The Quiet Man
  • The War of the Worlds
  • The Young Victoria
  • Three Days of the Condor
  • True Grit
  • Uncommon Valor
  • Up In The Air
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Wall Street
  • We’re No Angels
  • Yours, Mine and Ours
  • Zodiac

Sept. 15, 2022

  • Run & Gun

Sept. 19, 2022

  • Heatwave

Sept. 30, 2022

  • House of Gucci
  • The Descent
  • The Descent: Part 2

