Your streaming guide for September 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Sept. 2, 2022

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Sept. 7, 2022

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

Sept. 8, 2022

- Frozen (Sing-Along)

- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

- Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Growing Up

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Tierra Incógnita

Welcome to the Club

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Sept. 9, 2022

United Sharks of America

Sept. 14, 2022

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Sept. 15, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Sept. 16, 2022

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Sept. 19, 2022

Dancing with the Stars

Sept. 21, 2022

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor

Super/Natural

Sept. 22, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Sept. 23, 2022

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Sept. 28, 2022

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 premier)

Andor (Episode 4)

Sept. 29, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Everything coming to HBO Max in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Sept. 2, 2022

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Sept. 3, 2022

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Sept. 4, 2022

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Sept. 5, 2022

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Sept. 7, 2022

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Sept. 9, 2022

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Sept. 10, 2022

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Sept. 12, 2022

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Sept. 14, 2022

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Sept. 15, 2022

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Sept. 16, 2022

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Sept. 17, 2022

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Sept. 21, 2022

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Sept. 22, 2022

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Sept. 23, 2022

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 28, 2022

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Sept. 29, 2022

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Sept. 30, 2022

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

Love in the Villa

Fenced In

Sept. 2, 2022

Ivy + Bean

Devil In Ohio

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Dated and Related

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go

You’re Nothing Special

Sept. 6, 2022

Untold: The Race of the Century

Get Smart With Money

Sept. 7, 2022

Chef’s Table Pizza

Sept. 8, 2022

The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11

End of the Road

Sept. 9, 2022

Narco-Saints

No Limit

Cobra Kai

Sept. 13, 2022

Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum

Sept. 14, 2022

Broad Peak

Heart Break High

Sins of our Mother

Terim

Sept. 16, 2022

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

Fate: The Winx Saga

Sept. 20, 2022

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sept. 21, 2022

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

The Real Bling Hollywood Heist

Designing Miami

Iron Chef: Mexico

Only For Love

Sept. 22, 2022

Snabba Cash

Sept. 23, 2022

Athena

The Girls at The Back

Lou

Sept. 28, 2022

Blonde

Sept. 30, 2022

Entergalactic

Rainbow

Everything coming to Prime Video in September 2022

Sept. 1, 2022

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Sept. 2, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)

Sept. 7, 2022

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Sept. 9, 2022

Aline (2022)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

Sept. 15, 2022

Thursday Night Football

Sept. 16, 2022

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

The Outfit (2022)

Sept. 19, 2022

Heatwave (2022)

Sept. 21, 2022

Prisma (2022)

Sept. 23, 2022

September Mornings, Season 2 (2022)

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

Sept. 27, 2022

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Sept. 30, 2022

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

Everything coming to Peacock in September 2022

Peacock Originals

Last Light (Season 1)- Sept 8

Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa (Kids Special)*- Sept 11

Hell of a Cruise (Documentary)*- Sept 14

‘Til Jail Do Us Part (Season 1)- Sept 15

Vampire Academy (Season 1)- Sept 15

Shadowland (Season 1)- Sept 21

Meet Cute (Film)*- Sept 21

Code 404 (Season 3)*- Sept 22

Sex, Lies and the College Cult (Documentary)*- Sept 28

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)*- Sept 29

Ladykiller (Comedy Special)*- Sept 30

Peacock Originals New Episodes Weekly

The Resort (Season 1) Season Finale*- Sept 1

Love Island USA (Season Reunion Episode)*- Sept 1

Bravo Series New Weekly Episodes

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 7)* -Mondays

Married to Medicine: Atlanta (Season 9)*-Mondays

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 14)*- Mondays

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 12)*- Thursdays

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Season 1)*- Thursdays

Southern Charm (Season 8)*- Fridays

Watch What Happens Live (Season 19)*- Weekdays

Bravo Series

Real Girlfriends of Paris (Season 1)*- Sept 6

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 3)*- Sept 29

Sports and Live Events

Premier League: Transfer Deadline Special* - Sept 1

Premier League: Matchweek 6* - Sept 3-4

LPGA Dana Open* - Sept 1-4

Clash at the Castle* - Sept 3

MLB Sunday Leadoff: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates* - Sept 4

NXT Worlds Collide*- Sept 4

IndyCar* - Sept 4, 11

NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams* - Sept 8

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship* - Sept 8-11

Premiership Rugby: Round 1* - Sept 9-11

Premier League: Matchweek 7* - Sept 10-12

Notre Dame Football: Marshall vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 10

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup* - Sept 10-11

Liga MX* - Sept 10, 13

Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys* - Sept 11

The 74th Emmy Awards* - Sept 12

Fortinet Championship* - Sept 15-18

Premiership Rugby: Round 2* - Sept 16-18

Premier League: Matchweek 8* - Sept 16-18

Notre Dame Football: Cal vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 17

Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic: Howard vs. Morehouse* - Sept 17

Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers* - Sept 18

Premiership Rugby: Round 3* - Sept 23-25

Presidents Cup* - Sept 22-25

Sunday Night Football: 49ers vs. Broncos* - Sept 25

Premios Billboard 2022*- Sept 29

Premiership Rugby: Round 4* - Sept 30-Oct 2

Action, Thriller and Fantasy

Dredd (2012)*- Sept 1

The Expendables (2010)- Sept 1

The Expendables 2 (2012)- Sept 1

The Expendables 3 (2014)- Sept 1

Fear (1996)*- Sept 1

Frenzy (1972)*- Sept 1

Furious 7 (2015)*- Sept 1

Gone Girl (2014)- Sept 1

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)*- Sept 1

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)*- Sept 1

Rear Window (1954)*- Sept 1

Rope (1948)*- Sept 1

Vertigo (1958)*- Sept 1

Marnie (1964)*- Sept 1

My Son (2021)*- Sept 1

Paul (2011)*- Sept 1

Planet of the Apes (2001)*- Sept 1

The Rundown (2003)*- Sept 1

Saboteur (1942)*- Sept 1

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)- Sept 1

Sleepless (2017)*- Sept 1

They Live (1988)*- Sept 1

Twister (1996)*- Sept 1

United 93 (2006)*- Sept 1

Dr. Cyclops (1940)*- Sept 15

It Came from Outer Space (1953)*- Sept 15

Romance

Love Actually (2003)*- Sept 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)*- Sept 1

Notting Hill (1999)*- Sept 1

Pretty Woman (1990)*- Sept 1

Twilight (2008)*- Sept 1

The Twilight Saga: The New Moon (2009)*- Sept 1

The Twilight Saga: The Eclipse (2010)*- Sept 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)*- Sept 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)*- Sept 1

Documentaries

A Year in Burgundy (2013)- Sept 14

A Year in Champagne (2014)- Sept 14

A Year in Port (2016)- Sept 14

New from Theaters

Streaming en Español

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)*- In theaters & streaming only on Peacock Sept 2

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)*- Sept 2

Jurassic World Dominion (Extended Version, 2022)*- Sept 2

Drama

The Blind Side (2009)*- Sept 1

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)*- Sept 1

Erin Brockovich (2000)*- Sept 1

Friday Night Lights (2004)*- Sept 1

Steel Magnolias (1989)*- Sept 1

Series

That ‘70s Show (Exclusively on Peacock, Season 1-8)*- Sept 1

The Mighty Ones (Season 3)*- Sept 1

Living with a Serial Killer (Season 2)*- Sept 6

La Fórmula (Season 1)*- Sept 21

Jay Leno’s Garage (Season 6)- Sept 22

1st Look (Season 14)*-Sept 23

Made in Chelsea (Season 23)*- Sept 24

Family

Epic (2013)*- Sept 1

Madagascar (2005)*- Sept 1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)*- Sept 1

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)*- Sept 1

Comedy

17 Again (2009)*- Sept 1

About a Boy (2002)*- Sept 1

American Dreamz (2006)*- Sept 1

Baby Mama (2008)*- Sept 1

Beetlejuice (1988)*- Sept 1

Bulletproof (1996)*- Sept 1

Casper (1995)- Sept 1

Couples Retreat (2009)*- Sept 1

Grown Ups (2010)*- Sept 1

The Hangover (2009)*- Sept 1

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)- Sept 1

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)- Sept 1

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)- Sept 1

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)*- Sept 1

Pitch Perfect (2012)*- Sept 1

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)*- Sept 1

Taxi (2004)*- Sept 1

Ted 2 (2015)*- Sept 1

The Waterboy (1998)*- Sept 1

Horror

Army of Darkness (1992)*- Sept 1

The Birds (1963)*- Sept 1

The Blair Witch Project (1999)*- Sept 1

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)*- Sept 1

Candyman (1992)*- Sept 1

Dawn of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1

Devil (2010)*- Sept 1

Dracula (1979)*- Sept 1

Drag Me to Hell (2009)*- Sept 1

The Frighteners (1996)*- Sept 1

The Funhouse (1981)*- Sept 1

Halloween II (1981)*- Sept 1

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)*- Sept 1

Land of the Dead (2005)*- Sept 1

Mama (2013)*- Sept 1

Mercy (2014)- Sept 1

The People Under the Stairs (1991)*- Sept 1

Prince of Darkness (1987)*- Sept 1

Psycho (1960)*- Sept 1

Psycho (1998)*- Sept 1

Psycho II (1983)*- Sept 1

Psycho III (1986)*- Sept 1

The Purge: Election Year (2016)*- Sept 1

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)*- Sept 1

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)*- Sept 1

Shaun of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1

Shocker (1989)*- Sept 1

The Skeleton Key (2005)*- Sept 1

Slither (2006)*- Sept 1

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*- Sept 1

Bordello of Blood (1996)*- Sept 1

Tales from the Hood (1995)*- Sept 1

Tales from the Hood 2 (2018)*- Sept 1

Tales from the Hood 3 (2020)*- Sept 1

The Thing (1982)*- Sept 1

Thirst (2009)*- Sept 1

Videodrome (1983)*- Sept 1

Village of the Damned (1995)*- Sept 1

The Wolfman (2010)*- Sept 1

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)*- Sept 15

The Brides of Dracula (1960)*- Sept 15

The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)*- Sept 15

The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)*- Sept 15

Dracula (1931)*- Sept 15

Dracula’s Daughter (1936)*- Sept 15

The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)*- Sept 15

Frankenstein (1931)*- Sept 15

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)*- Sept 15

The Invisible Man (1933)*- Sept 15

The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)*- Sept 15

The Invisible Woman (1940)*- Sept 15

The Mummy (1932)*- Sept 15

The Mummy’s Hand (1940)*- Sept 15

The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)*- Sept 15

The Mummy’s Curse (1944)*- Sept 15

The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)*- Sept 15

Night Monster (1942)*- Sept 15

Phantom of the Opera (1943)*- Sept 15

The Phantom of the Opera (1962)*- Septt 15

The Raven (1935)*- Sept 15

Son of Dracula (1943)*- Sept 15

Son of Frankenstein (1939)*- Sept 15

The Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946)*- Sept 15

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx (1942)*- Sept 15

Werewolf of London (1935)*- Sept 15

NBC Series New Episodes Weekly

Capital One College Bowl (Season 2)*- Sept 10

Quantum Leap (Season 1)- Sept 20

The Voice (Season 22)*- Sept 20

New Amsterdam (Season 5)*- Sept 21

Chicago Fire (Season 11)*- Sept 22

Chicago Med (Season 8)*- Sept 22

Chicago PD (Season 10)*- Sept 22

Law & Order (Season 22)*- Sept 23

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3)*- Sept 23

Law & Order: SVU (Season 24)*- Sept 23

La Brea (Season 2)*- Sept 28

Everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2022

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, NEWS & EVENTS

9/6: Destination Paris

9/7: Ink Master premiere

9/8: The Good Fight premiere

9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere

9/18: Seal Team premiere

9/23: On the Come Up premiere

9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure

Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

This September: Inside the NFL premiere

LIBRARY SHOWS

Sept. 3, 2022

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Sept. 7, 2022

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

Sept. 14, 2022

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

Sept. 16, 2022

CBS Fall Preview Show

Sept. 17, 2022

48 Hours (Season 35)

Sept. 18, 2022

60 Minutes

Sept. 19, 2022

Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

Sept. 20, 2022

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Sept. 21, 2022

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

Sept. 23, 2022

Nick News

Sept. 28, 2022

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

Sept. 29, 2022

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

LIBRARY MOVIES

Sept. 1, 2022

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We’re No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

Sept. 15, 2022

Run & Gun

Sept. 19, 2022

Heatwave

Sept. 30, 2022

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

