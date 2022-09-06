Your streaming guide for September 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount+ in September 2022:
Jump to a certain section by clicking the link below:
Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022
Sept. 1, 2022
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
Sept. 2, 2022
- Al Davis VS. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
- Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Sept. 7, 2022
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
- Europe from Above (S3)
- Europe from Above (S4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 “Camp Prom”
Sept. 8, 2022
- - Frozen (Sing-Along)
- - Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- - Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- - Thor: Love and Thunder
- Cars on the Road
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Growing Up
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Pinocchio
- Remembering
- Tierra Incógnita
- Welcome to the Club
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
Sept. 9, 2022
- United Sharks of America
Sept. 14, 2022
- First Alaskans (S1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
- Short Circuit
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”
Sept. 15, 2022
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5
Sept. 16, 2022
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Mija
Sept. 19, 2022
- Dancing with the Stars
Sept. 21, 2022
- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
- Andor
- Super/Natural
Sept. 22, 2022
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
Sept. 23, 2022
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
Sept. 28, 2022
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 premier)
Andor (Episode 4)
Sept. 29, 2022
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
Everything coming to HBO Max in September 2022
Sept. 1, 2022
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Sept. 2, 2022
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Sept. 3, 2022
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Sept. 4, 2022
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Sept. 5, 2022
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Sept. 7, 2022
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
Sept. 9, 2022
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
Sept. 10, 2022
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Sept. 12, 2022
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Sept. 14, 2022
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Sept. 15, 2022
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
Sept. 16, 2022
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 17, 2022
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Sept. 21, 2022
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Sept. 22, 2022
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Sept. 23, 2022
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 28, 2022
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Sept. 29, 2022
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Sept. 30, 2022
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2022
(Can’t see the list? Click here)
Everything coming to Netflix in September 2022
Sept. 1, 2022
- Love in the Villa
- Fenced In
Sept. 2, 2022
- Ivy + Bean
- Devil In Ohio
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- Dated and Related
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
- You’re Nothing Special
Sept. 6, 2022
- Untold: The Race of the Century
- Get Smart With Money
Sept. 7, 2022
- Chef’s Table Pizza
Sept. 8, 2022
- The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11
- End of the Road
Sept. 9, 2022
- Narco-Saints
- No Limit
- Cobra Kai
Sept. 13, 2022
- Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum
Sept. 14, 2022
- Broad Peak
- Heart Break High
- Sins of our Mother
- Terim
Sept. 16, 2022
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- Fate: The Winx Saga
Sept. 20, 2022
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Sept. 21, 2022
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- The Real Bling Hollywood Heist
- Designing Miami
- Iron Chef: Mexico
- Only For Love
Sept. 22, 2022
- Snabba Cash
Sept. 23, 2022
- Athena
- The Girls at The Back
- Lou
Sept. 28, 2022
- Blonde
Sept. 30, 2022
- Entergalactic
- Rainbow
Everything coming to Prime Video in September 2022
This list is according to TVGuide.com.
Sept. 1, 2022
- American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
- Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
- Texicanas (2019)
- WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)
- 21 Grams (2004)
- 23:59 (2011)
- A Family Thing (1996)
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
- The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- American Beauty (1999)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- Apartment 143 (2012)
- Autumn in New York (2000)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
- Black Sunday (1977)
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
- The Clan (2015)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Dust 2 Glory (2017)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Europa Report (2013)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- Fight Club (1999)
- Frontera (2014)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Gorky Park (1983)
- Hard Eight (1997)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Heartburn (1986)
- Here Comes the Devil (2012)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- I Saw the Devil (2010)
- I’m Still Here (2010)
- In Time (2011)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- Intersection (1994)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Juan of the Dead (2012)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- The Lifeguard (2013)
- Love Story (1970)
- Loving Pablo (2018)
- Mandrill (2009)
- The Mod Squad (1999)
- Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
- Mother! (2017)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- Mr. Baseball (1992)
- My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
- Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
- Open Water (2003)
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- The Package (1989)
- Pulse (2005)
- The Recruit (2003)
- Reign of Fire (2002)
- Rescue Dawn (2007)
- Rings (2017)
- Role Models (2008)
- Role Models Unrated (2008)
- Ronaldo (2015)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Roxanne (1987)
- The Sacrament (2013)
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Shattered (2022)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Sin Nombre (2009)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Staying Alive (1983)
- Superstar (1999)
- Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
- The Transporter (2002)
- Trollhunter (2011)
- Uncommon Valor (1983)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
- Wanted (2008)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- We’re No Angels (1955)
- Wild Bill (1995)
- The Young Victoria (2010)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Sept. 2, 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)
Sept. 7, 2022
- He Is Psychometric (2019)
- Prison Playbook (2017)
- Reply 1988 (2015)
- Reply 1994 (2013)
- Search: WWW (2019)
- Signal (2016)
- The Crowned Clown (2019)
Sept. 9, 2022
- Aline (2022)
- Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
Sept. 15, 2022
- Thursday Night Football
Sept. 16, 2022
- Dog (2022)
- Firebird (2022)
- Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
- The Outfit (2022)
Sept. 19, 2022
- Heatwave (2022)
Sept. 21, 2022
- Prisma (2022)
Sept. 23, 2022
- September Mornings, Season 2 (2022)
- Firestarter (2022)
- Memory (2022)
Sept. 27, 2022
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Sept. 30, 2022
- Jungle (2022)
- Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)
- Ambulance (2022)
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
Everything coming to Peacock in September 2022
Peacock Originals
- Last Light (Season 1)- Sept 8
- Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa (Kids Special)*- Sept 11
- Hell of a Cruise (Documentary)*- Sept 14
- ‘Til Jail Do Us Part (Season 1)- Sept 15
- Vampire Academy (Season 1)- Sept 15
- Shadowland (Season 1)- Sept 21
- Meet Cute (Film)*- Sept 21
- Code 404 (Season 3)*- Sept 22
- Sex, Lies and the College Cult (Documentary)*- Sept 28
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)*- Sept 29
- Ladykiller (Comedy Special)*- Sept 30
Peacock Originals New Episodes Weekly
- The Resort (Season 1) Season Finale*- Sept 1
- Love Island USA (Season Reunion Episode)*- Sept 1
Bravo Series New Weekly Episodes
- Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 7)* -Mondays
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta (Season 9)*-Mondays
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 14)*- Mondays
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 12)*- Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of Dubai (Season 1)*- Thursdays
- Southern Charm (Season 8)*- Fridays
- Watch What Happens Live (Season 19)*- Weekdays
Bravo Series
- Real Girlfriends of Paris (Season 1)*- Sept 6
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 3)*- Sept 29
Sports and Live Events
- Premier League: Transfer Deadline Special* - Sept 1
- Premier League: Matchweek 6* - Sept 3-4
- LPGA Dana Open* - Sept 1-4
- Clash at the Castle* - Sept 3
- MLB Sunday Leadoff: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates* - Sept 4
- NXT Worlds Collide*- Sept 4
- IndyCar* - Sept 4, 11
- NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams* - Sept 8
- DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship* - Sept 8-11
- Premiership Rugby: Round 1* - Sept 9-11
- Premier League: Matchweek 7* - Sept 10-12
- Notre Dame Football: Marshall vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 10
- HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup* - Sept 10-11
- Liga MX* - Sept 10, 13
- Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys* - Sept 11
- The 74th Emmy Awards* - Sept 12
- Fortinet Championship* - Sept 15-18
- Premiership Rugby: Round 2* - Sept 16-18
- Premier League: Matchweek 8* - Sept 16-18
- Notre Dame Football: Cal vs. Notre Dame* - Sept 17
- Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic: Howard vs. Morehouse* - Sept 17
- Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers* - Sept 18
- Premiership Rugby: Round 3* - Sept 23-25
- Presidents Cup* - Sept 22-25
- Sunday Night Football: 49ers vs. Broncos* - Sept 25
- Premios Billboard 2022*- Sept 29
- Premiership Rugby: Round 4* - Sept 30-Oct 2
Action, Thriller and Fantasy
- Dredd (2012)*- Sept 1
- The Expendables (2010)- Sept 1
- The Expendables 2 (2012)- Sept 1
- The Expendables 3 (2014)- Sept 1
- Fear (1996)*- Sept 1
- Frenzy (1972)*- Sept 1
- Furious 7 (2015)*- Sept 1
- Gone Girl (2014)- Sept 1
- Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)*- Sept 1
- The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)*- Sept 1
- Rear Window (1954)*- Sept 1
- Rope (1948)*- Sept 1
- Vertigo (1958)*- Sept 1
- Marnie (1964)*- Sept 1
- My Son (2021)*- Sept 1
- Paul (2011)*- Sept 1
- Planet of the Apes (2001)*- Sept 1
- The Rundown (2003)*- Sept 1
- Saboteur (1942)*- Sept 1
- Shadow of a Doubt (1943)- Sept 1
- Sleepless (2017)*- Sept 1
- They Live (1988)*- Sept 1
- Twister (1996)*- Sept 1
- United 93 (2006)*- Sept 1
- Dr. Cyclops (1940)*- Sept 15
- It Came from Outer Space (1953)*- Sept 15
Romance
- Love Actually (2003)*- Sept 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)*- Sept 1
- Notting Hill (1999)*- Sept 1
- Pretty Woman (1990)*- Sept 1
- Twilight (2008)*- Sept 1
- The Twilight Saga: The New Moon (2009)*- Sept 1
- The Twilight Saga: The Eclipse (2010)*- Sept 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)*- Sept 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)*- Sept 1
Documentaries
- A Year in Burgundy (2013)- Sept 14
- A Year in Champagne (2014)- Sept 14
- A Year in Port (2016)- Sept 14
New from Theaters
- Streaming en Español
- Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)*- In theaters & streaming only on Peacock Sept 2
- Jurassic World Dominion (2022)*- Sept 2
- Jurassic World Dominion (Extended Version, 2022)*- Sept 2
Drama
- The Blind Side (2009)*- Sept 1
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)*- Sept 1
- Erin Brockovich (2000)*- Sept 1
- Friday Night Lights (2004)*- Sept 1
- Steel Magnolias (1989)*- Sept 1
Series
- That ‘70s Show (Exclusively on Peacock, Season 1-8)*- Sept 1
- The Mighty Ones (Season 3)*- Sept 1
- Living with a Serial Killer (Season 2)*- Sept 6
- La Fórmula (Season 1)*- Sept 21
- Jay Leno’s Garage (Season 6)- Sept 22
- 1st Look (Season 14)*-Sept 23
- Made in Chelsea (Season 23)*- Sept 24
Family
- Epic (2013)*- Sept 1
- Madagascar (2005)*- Sept 1
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)*- Sept 1
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)*- Sept 1
Comedy
- 17 Again (2009)*- Sept 1
- About a Boy (2002)*- Sept 1
- American Dreamz (2006)*- Sept 1
- Baby Mama (2008)*- Sept 1
- Beetlejuice (1988)*- Sept 1
- Bulletproof (1996)*- Sept 1
- Casper (1995)- Sept 1
- Couples Retreat (2009)*- Sept 1
- Grown Ups (2010)*- Sept 1
- The Hangover (2009)*- Sept 1
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)- Sept 1
- Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)- Sept 1
- Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)- Sept 1
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)*- Sept 1
- Pitch Perfect (2012)*- Sept 1
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)*- Sept 1
- Taxi (2004)*- Sept 1
- Ted 2 (2015)*- Sept 1
- The Waterboy (1998)*- Sept 1
Horror
- Army of Darkness (1992)*- Sept 1
- The Birds (1963)*- Sept 1
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)*- Sept 1
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)*- Sept 1
- Candyman (1992)*- Sept 1
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1
- Devil (2010)*- Sept 1
- Dracula (1979)*- Sept 1
- Drag Me to Hell (2009)*- Sept 1
- The Frighteners (1996)*- Sept 1
- The Funhouse (1981)*- Sept 1
- Halloween II (1981)*- Sept 1
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)*- Sept 1
- Land of the Dead (2005)*- Sept 1
- Mama (2013)*- Sept 1
- Mercy (2014)- Sept 1
- The People Under the Stairs (1991)*- Sept 1
- Prince of Darkness (1987)*- Sept 1
- Psycho (1960)*- Sept 1
- Psycho (1998)*- Sept 1
- Psycho II (1983)*- Sept 1
- Psycho III (1986)*- Sept 1
- The Purge: Election Year (2016)*- Sept 1
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)*- Sept 1
- The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)*- Sept 1
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)*- Sept 1
- Shocker (1989)*- Sept 1
- The Skeleton Key (2005)*- Sept 1
- Slither (2006)*- Sept 1
- Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*- Sept 1
- Bordello of Blood (1996)*- Sept 1
- Tales from the Hood (1995)*- Sept 1
- Tales from the Hood 2 (2018)*- Sept 1
- Tales from the Hood 3 (2020)*- Sept 1
- The Thing (1982)*- Sept 1
- Thirst (2009)*- Sept 1
- Videodrome (1983)*- Sept 1
- Village of the Damned (1995)*- Sept 1
- The Wolfman (2010)*- Sept 1
- The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)*- Sept 15
- The Brides of Dracula (1960)*- Sept 15
- The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)*- Sept 15
- The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)*- Sept 15
- Dracula (1931)*- Sept 15
- Dracula’s Daughter (1936)*- Sept 15
- The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)*- Sept 15
- Frankenstein (1931)*- Sept 15
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)*- Sept 15
- The Invisible Man (1933)*- Sept 15
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)*- Sept 15
- The Invisible Woman (1940)*- Sept 15
- The Mummy (1932)*- Sept 15
- The Mummy’s Hand (1940)*- Sept 15
- The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)*- Sept 15
- The Mummy’s Curse (1944)*- Sept 15
- The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)*- Sept 15
- Night Monster (1942)*- Sept 15
- Phantom of the Opera (1943)*- Sept 15
- The Phantom of the Opera (1962)*- Septt 15
- The Raven (1935)*- Sept 15
- Son of Dracula (1943)*- Sept 15
- Son of Frankenstein (1939)*- Sept 15
- The Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946)*- Sept 15
- The Strange Case of Doctor Rx (1942)*- Sept 15
- Werewolf of London (1935)*- Sept 15
NBC Series New Episodes Weekly
- Capital One College Bowl (Season 2)*- Sept 10
- Quantum Leap (Season 1)- Sept 20
- The Voice (Season 22)*- Sept 20
- New Amsterdam (Season 5)*- Sept 21
- Chicago Fire (Season 11)*- Sept 22
- Chicago Med (Season 8)*- Sept 22
- Chicago PD (Season 10)*- Sept 22
- Law & Order (Season 22)*- Sept 23
- Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3)*- Sept 23
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 24)*- Sept 23
- La Brea (Season 2)*- Sept 28
Everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, NEWS & EVENTS
- 9/6: Destination Paris
- 9/7: Ink Master premiere
- 9/8: The Good Fight premiere
- 9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere
- 9/18: Seal Team premiere
- 9/23: On the Come Up premiere
- 9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
- Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
- Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
- This September: Inside the NFL premiere
LIBRARY SHOWS
Sept. 3, 2022
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Sept. 7, 2022
- Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Sept. 14, 2022
- Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
- Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
Sept. 16, 2022
- CBS Fall Preview Show
Sept. 17, 2022
- 48 Hours (Season 35)
Sept. 18, 2022
- 60 Minutes
Sept. 19, 2022
- Heatwave
- Bob ❤ Abishola
- NCIS (Season 20)
- NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
- The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Sept. 20, 2022
- FBI (Season 5)
- FBI: International (Season 2)
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Sept. 21, 2022
- Survivor (Season 43)
- The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Sept. 23, 2022
- Nick News
Sept. 28, 2022
- Basketball Wives (Season 9)
- Side Hustle (Season 1)
Sept. 29, 2022
- CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
- Ghosts (Season 2)
- So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
- Young Sheldon (Season 6)
LIBRARY MOVIES
Sept. 1, 2022
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- A Family Thing
- Abandon
- American Gigolo
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Area 51
- Bad Influence
- Barnyard
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Bull Durham
- Collateral
- Colma: The Musical
- Congo
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- El Norte
- F/X
- Failure to Launch
- Gorky Park
- Grease 2
- Hard Eight
- Heartburn
- Hecho En Mexico
- Intersection
- Just Like Heaven
- Lifeguard
- Love Story
- Moonlight and Valentino
- Mother
- My Beautiful Laundrette
- Night Falls On Manhattan
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Roxanne
- Run the Race
- Serendipity
- Shanghai Noon
- Shattered
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Star Trek
- Staying Alive
- Superstar
- Support Your Local Sheriff!
- Teen Wolf
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Craft
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Natural
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Package
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Quiet Man
- The War of the Worlds
- The Young Victoria
- Three Days of the Condor
- True Grit
- Uncommon Valor
- Up In The Air
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Wall Street
- We’re No Angels
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- Zodiac
Sept. 15, 2022
- Run & Gun
Sept. 19, 2022
- Heatwave
Sept. 30, 2022
- House of Gucci
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
