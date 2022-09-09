NBC is moving ‘Days of our Lives’ to streaming on Monday: What fans should know

The longest-running television saga is moving from NBC to Peacock starting Monday, Sept. 12.

NBC (not Local 4) made the decision to move the longtime soap drama from its TV platform to its streaming platform, with a new show, “NBC Daily News,” taking its spot in the TV lineup.

NBC says the move to the streaming platform is more reflective of how people currently watch “Days of Our Lives,” and Peacock will also offer more than 100 past episodes for fans to watch.

For fans who have questions or concerns about the NBC change, NBCU has a toll-free number and call center that will be managed and operated by them to provide answers to any question or concerns regarding the transition. The number is Days Customer Care: 855-597-1827 (Toll-Free)

The drama series aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and remains as NBC’s longest television series. The show has won over 50 Emmy Awards and has had over 350 nominations from People’s Choice Awards to Prism Awards.

