New Programming Lineup On Local 4

Weekdays starting Monday, Local 4 and Local 4+ have a new lineup of shows.

As always, you can start your morning with Local 4 News from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Then it’s 4 hours of fun from 7 to 11 a.m. with Hoda, Jenna, and the Today Team.

Live in the D will now air at 11 a.m. It’s your city, experience it with Tati and Jason!

After that, don’t miss the new NBC News Daily at 1 p.m. for national and world news in the middle of your day.

And set to premiere, it’s The Jennifer Hudson Show at 3 p.m. An hour-long talk show hosted by Grammy-winning musician and Oscar-winning actor JHud.