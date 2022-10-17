Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4.

He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago.

Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.

Read: Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 year

The concert fundraiser celebrates the release of his new album, “The Life of James” and is being held on Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak.

It’s a free concert where Cassimy will be performing live with special performances by Beth, Swifty McVay from D-12 and DJ Base. The event is hosted by radio personality Kirby Gwen.

The event is free and guests will have the opportunity to support the charity. A private after-party will follow.

Click here to get tickets.