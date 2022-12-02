Grass Lake native Brayden Lape to compete in NBC’s ‘The Voice’ semifinals

We spoke some of the people close to "The Voice" star and Michigan native Brayden Lape.

GRASS LAKE, Mich. – One of Michigan’s own just advance to the semifinals on “The Voice” and he’s stirring up a lot of excitement in his hometown of Grass Lake.

Semifinalist Brayden Lape is on Blake Shelton’s team. You can watch “The Voice” live on Local 4 on Monday (Dec. 5) at 8 p.m. or stream it the next day on Peacock.

Bryant Cook is Lape’s best friend. They have been best friends before he can even remember.

“It’s just my small town buddy. We placed all our sports together, and now he’s Everyone knows him. And it’s the craziest thing,” Cook said.

Cook said he remembers the first time he and Lape took a music class together.

“All of a sudden, a couple days went by and he’s playing like songs and I’m just caught off guard and he’s like, actually really good at it,” Cook said.

One of Grass Lake High School’s football coaches, Chris Reul, said Lape is a natural athlete. As a sophomore, Lape is the varsity quarterback and even as a freshman he was all-conference in basketball and baseball.

“He’s even out on the football field. He’s calm and collected no matter the situation,” Reul said.

Lape has been dating his girlfriend, Ava Veglan, have been dating for two years. She said he loves music and she can tell he’s in his element while he’s on stage.

