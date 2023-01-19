You can binge watch ‘That ‘90s Show’ on Netflix right now

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Maxwell Acee, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series "That '90s Show" at TUDUM Theater on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix is premiering “That ‘90s Show” this week.

Trailers for the show show the return of some of the stars from the original series on which it’s based, “That ‘70s show.”

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be in all 10 episodes to play Red and Kitty Forman.

The trailer teased a guest appearances from Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Laura Prepon. They’re expected to appear in one episode of the series.

The show is set in 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is vising her grandparents for the summer.

Leia Forman spends the summer with a new generation of Point Place kids. The kids are played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Also returning are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner - this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner - showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.

“That ‘90s Show’ dropped on Netflix at 3 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 19).

