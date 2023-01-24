HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ pulls in an additional 1 million viewers for second episode

Anna Torv, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us" Season 1 Episode 2.

Around 5.7 million people watched the second episode of HBO’s “The Last of Us” on Sunday night.

That’s up 22% from the series premiere, which pulled in 4.7 million viewers on Jan. 15. It’s an additional one million viewers and the largest week two audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the history of the network.

The series premiere was watched by 18 million people in its first week, up nearly four times from its premiere night audience, according to HBO.

New episodes debut at 9 p.m. each Sunday on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max. The series finale airs on March 12.

There’s also an official companion podcast hosted by Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video game. He sits down with series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for a deep dive into each episode.

