March 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in March 2023.
Disney+
- March 1: The Mandalorian (Season 3)
- March 15: Kiff
HBO Max
- March 2: Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
- March 2: Mariachis
- March 6: Perry Mason
- March 6: Rain Dogs
- March 19: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
- March 23: Only You: The Animated Shorts Collection
- March 26: Succession - Season 4 premiere
Hulu
- March 2: Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
- March 6: History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
- March 10: UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
- March 15: My Family: Series Premiere
- March 17: Boston Strangler
- March 24: Up Here: Complete Season 1
- March 26: FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- March 29: Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
- March 30: The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
- March 30: RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
- March 31: Rye Lane (2023)
Netflix
- March 2: Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- March 8: MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
- March 10: Outlast
- March 17: Noise
Paramount+
- March 8: The Challenge: World Championship premieres
- March 9: School Spirits premieres
- March 26: Rabbit Hole premieres
- March 31: Queen of the Universe Season 2 premieres
Prime Video
- March 17: DOM
- March 17: Swarm
- March 17: Class of ‘07
- March 31: The Power
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)
