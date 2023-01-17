Here’s what the top movie, TV streaming services cost

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the logos for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control in Portland, Ore. As movie theaters closed and lockdowns descended across the country, people turned to the ever-growing number of video streaming services for entertainment. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

There are almost too many movie/TV streaming services to choose from.

Discovery+, Paramount+ and Peacock are the most affordable with plans starting at $4.99 per month. To get those lower prices you will have to sit through advertisements though.

Prices go up from there and top out with Netflix offering the most expensive monthly charge of $19.99 for a premium plan.

Here’s what various streaming subscription services cost as of Jan. 17, 2023:

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is available with an Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year or $14.99 per month. You are able to get just a Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

There are ways to save money on an Amazon Prime membership, but only if you qualify. Click here to see if you qualify for Prime Access or the student discount.

Monthly fee: $8.99

Apple TV+

You get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you purchase a new Apple device.

Otherwise you can get seven days free before paying $6.99 per month. You can click here to learn more about current offers for Apple TV+.

Monthly fee: $6.99

Discovery+

Discovery+ is expected to merge with HBO Max to create a single streaming platform sometime this spring.

Until then, plans start at $4.99 per month. Discovery+ offers a student discount and a military discount, both start at $2.99 per month. Some Verizon customers may qualify for 6 months free.

Monthly fee: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads

Disney+

Disney+ offers a single subscription or a couple of bundles. You can get just Disney+ or bundle it with Hulu -- or bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+.

Just Disney+ with ads cost $7.99 a month, without ads costs $10.99 per month.

If you bundle Disney+ with Hulu with ads it costs $9.99 per month. Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $12.99 per month and without ads costs $19.99 per month.

Monthly fee: $7.99 with ads and $10.99 without ads

HBO Max

HBO Max is expected to merge with Discovery+ to create a single streaming platform sometime this spring.

Until then, HBO Max costs $9.99 a month with ads or $15.99 a month without ads. Or you can pay for an entire year up front for $99.99 a year with ads or $149.99 a year without ads.

Monthly fee : $9.99 with ads and $15.99 without ads

Yearly fee: $99.99 with ads and $149.99 without ads

Hulu

Hulu offers several subscription plans including Live TV plans or a bundle with Disney+.

Hulu Live TV plans start at $69.99 per month with ads and $82.99 per moth without ads.

You can click here to learn more about their plans and offers.

Monthly fee : $7.99 with ads and $14.99 without ads

Yearly fee: $79.99 with ads

Netflix

Netflix offers a handful of plans at different rates.

Something to note though is Netflix has been experiencing a drop in subscribers and has been threatening to crack down on password sharing by friends or family.

Netflix with ads costs $6.99 per month. You can watch on one device at a time without ads for $9.99 per month. To watch on two devices costs $15.49 per month and four devices costs $19.99 per month.

You can click here to learn more about Netflix’s pricing. Certain T-Mobile plans offer a discounted or free Netflix subscription.

Monthly fee: Starts at $6.99 per month and goes up to $19.99 per month depending on how many screens you want to allow at a time.

Paramount+

Paramount+ plans start at $4.99 per month. They offer bundles with Showtime that start at $11.99 per month.

You can click here to learn more about the plans Paramount+ offers. T-Mobile offers a year of Paramount+ for free for certain subscribers.

Monthly fee : $4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month without ads

Yearly fee: $49.99 a year with ads and $99.99 without ads

Peacock

Like most other services Peacock offers a version with ads and a version without. The prices start at $4.99 per month.

Monthly fee : $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads

Yearly fee: $49.99 a year with ads or $99.99 a year without ads

Showtime

You are able to ad Showtime (for a fee) to other subscriptions including Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu or Apple TV.

It costs $11.99 per month through Paramount+. It costs $10.99 per month through Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+.

Monthly fee: Starts at $10.99 per month

Starz

Starz is offering a deal where it costs $5 for the first month. After that the price goes up to $8.99 per month. You can also get Starz through Hulu or Prime Video for $8.99 per month.

Monthly fee: $8.99 per month

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll primarily offers film and television series produced by East Asian media, including Japanese anime. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month and go up to $14.99 per month.