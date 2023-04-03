April 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in April 2023.

Disney+

April 5: The Crossover

April 14: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 22: Secrets of the Elephants

April 28: Peter Pan & Wendy

HBO Max

April 6: Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

April 13: Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14: #BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 20: Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 28: Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu-Series Premiere

Hulu

April 3: Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 5: The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

April 5: The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

April 7: Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

April 11: Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 19: Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20: Quasi

April 26: Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 28: Clock

Netflix

April 7: Thicker Than Water

April 14: Queenmaker

April 18: How to Get Rich

April 21: Chokehold

April 27: Sweet Tooth

Paramount+

April 2: CMT Music Awards

April 6: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

April 11: FBI True season 2 premiere

April 11: Yonder premiere

April 14: Rugrats Season 2 premiere

April 20: Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere

April 30: Fatal Attraction premiere

Prime Video

April 4: Redefined: J.R. Smith

April 6: Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?

April 21: Dead Ringers

April 21: Judy Blume Forever

April 28: Citadel

The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.

(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)

