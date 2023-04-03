April 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in April 2023.
Disney+
- April 5: The Crossover
- April 14: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
- April 22: Secrets of the Elephants
- April 28: Peter Pan & Wendy
HBO Max
- April 6: Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- April 13: Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
- April 14: #BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- April 20: Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- April 28: Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu-Series Premiere
Hulu
- April 3: Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere
- April 5: The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
- April 5: The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
- April 7: Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
- April 11: Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1
- April 19: Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
- April 20: Quasi
- April 26: Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- April 28: Clock
Netflix
- April 7: Thicker Than Water
- April 14: Queenmaker
- April 18: How to Get Rich
- April 21: Chokehold
- April 27: Sweet Tooth
Paramount+
- April 2: CMT Music Awards
- April 6: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere
- April 11: FBI True season 2 premiere
- April 11: Yonder premiere
- April 14: Rugrats Season 2 premiere
- April 20: Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premiere
- April 30: Fatal Attraction premiere
Prime Video
- April 4: Redefined: J.R. Smith
- April 6: Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?
- April 21: Dead Ringers
- April 21: Judy Blume Forever
- April 28: Citadel
Read: Here’s what the top movie, TV streaming services cost
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)
Still can’t find anything to watch? Click here for more streaming guide coverage and sign up for the Don’t Miss List monthly newsletter below.