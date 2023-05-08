May 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in May 2023.
Disney+
- May 2, 2023: A Small Light
- May 3, 2023: Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
- May 10, 2023: The Muppets Mayhem
- May 12, 2023: Crater
- May 26, 2023: Wild Life
HBO Max
- May 4, 2023: The Other Two (Season 3)
- May 8, 2023: Two Sides of the Abyss
- May 16, 2023: Angel City
- May 19, 2023: Spy/Master
Hulu
- May 3, 2023: Taste the Nation (Season 2)
- May 12, 2023: The Great (Season 3)
- May 19, 2023: The Secrets of Hillsong
- May 24, 2023: Mayans M.C. (Season 5, series finale)
- May 25, 2023: The Kardashians (Season 3)
Netflix
- May 2, 2023: Love Village
- May 2, 2023: The Tailor
- May 3, 2023: Great British Baking Show: Juniors, Season 7
- May 12, 2023: The Mother
- May 12, 2023: Queer Eye, Season 7
- May 16, 2023: Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
- May 24, 2023: The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Paramount+
- May 2, 2023: Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
- May 2, 2023: King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
- May 5, 2023: Death’s Roulette
- May 12, 2023: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
- May 12, 2023: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
- May 17, 2023: The Family Stallone
Prime Video
- May 2, 2023: Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special
- May 11, 2023: Academy of Country Music Awards
- May 16, 2023: Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special
- May 18, 2023: The Ferragnez - The Series
- May 26, 2023: The Gryphon
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
