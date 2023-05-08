59º

May 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in May 2023.

Disney+

  • May 2, 2023: A Small Light
  • May 3, 2023: Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
  • May 10, 2023: The Muppets Mayhem
  • May 12, 2023: Crater
  • May 26, 2023: Wild Life

HBO Max

  • May 4, 2023: The Other Two (Season 3)
  • May 8, 2023: Two Sides of the Abyss
  • May 16, 2023: Angel City
  • May 19, 2023: Spy/Master

Hulu

  • May 3, 2023: Taste the Nation (Season 2)
  • May 12, 2023: The Great (Season 3)
  • May 19, 2023: The Secrets of Hillsong
  • May 24, 2023: Mayans M.C. (Season 5, series finale)
  • May 25, 2023: The Kardashians (Season 3)

Netflix

  • May 2, 2023: Love Village
  • May 2, 2023: The Tailor
  • May 3, 2023: Great British Baking Show: Juniors, Season 7
  • May 12, 2023: The Mother
  • May 12, 2023: Queer Eye, Season 7
  • May 16, 2023: Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
  • May 24, 2023: The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Paramount+

  • May 2, 2023: Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
  • May 2, 2023: King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
  • May 5, 2023: Death’s Roulette
  • May 12, 2023: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
  • May 12, 2023: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
  • May 17, 2023: The Family Stallone

Prime Video

  • May 2, 2023: Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special
  • May 11, 2023: Academy of Country Music Awards
  • May 16, 2023: Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special
  • May 18, 2023: The Ferragnez - The Series
  • May 26, 2023: The Gryphon

The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.

