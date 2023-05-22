How to find out who won Local 4′s Detroit Taylor Swift ticket sweepstakes

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The window to enter our big Taylor Swift ticket sweepstakes has closed -- and the winners will soon know if they’ve won tickets to the big show at Ford Field in June.

Here’s how we’ll be announcing winners:

The first winner will be revealed during Local 4 News on Tuesday (May 23) morning in the 6 a.m. hour -- you can watch on TV, or stream us on Local 4+

The other two winners will be announced later on Tuesday, during Local 4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., on TV and on Local 4+

After the last winner is announced, we’ll post the winners list here on ClickOnDetroit.

We had more than 25,000 people enter to win these tickets -- what a response! Thanks for entering our big contest, and thanks for either being or signing up for our Insider program. If you’re new to the program, here’s more info on what it includes.

Good luck to all who entered!