Afro Nation music festival to bring its vibrant energy to Detroit in August

DETROIT – International music festival Afro Nation is bringing its vibrant energy to Detroit.

Afro Nation will be bringing an array of global talent to Detroit on August 19 and 20.

The music festival was launched in 2019. It was founded by Nigerian creative industry entrepreneurs Obi Asika, and Smade, in association with BBC 1 Xtra.

In 2022, 40,000 people attended Afro Nation Portugal to see the biggest names in Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Dancehall. Past artists include Burna Boy, Davido, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz, and more.

Afro Nation is expanding to the continental U.S. in 2023. Miami will be its first stop and Detroit will be its second.

More information about the event and the official line up is available at Detroit.AfroNation.com.