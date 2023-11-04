Here’s what the top movie, TV streaming services cost now

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

There are probably too many movie/TV streaming services to choose from. It might be a problem.

Prices have increased nearly across the board since we first covered the cost of streaming services on Jan. 17, 2023. The only holdouts have been Prime Video and Crunchyroll -- with their prices remaining the same.

Discovery+, Paramount+ and Peacock are still the most affordable with plans starting at $4.99 per month. To get those lower prices you will have to sit through advertisements.

Prices go up from there and top out with Netflix offering the most expensive monthly charge of $22.99 for a premium plan. Hulu is next with their ad-free plan costing $17.99 a month -- that’s up $3 since our last report.

Here’s what various streaming subscription services cost as of Nov. 4, 2023:

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is available with an Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year or $14.99 per month. You are able to get just a Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

There are ways to save money on an Amazon Prime membership, but only if you qualify. Click here to see if you qualify for Prime Access or the student discount.

Monthly fee: $8.99

Prime Video’s prices have remained the same since Jan. 17, 2023.

Apple TV+

You get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you purchase a new Apple device.

Otherwise you can get seven days free before paying $9.99 per month. Apple TV+ is also included in Apple One, which has plans that start at $19.95 a month.

You can click here to learn more about current offers for Apple TV+.

Monthly fee: $9.99

Apple TV+ prices have increased by $3 since Jan. 17, 2023. It used to cost $6.99 a month.

Discovery+

Despite Discovery+ merging with Max (formerly HBO Max) it is still its own streaming service with its own plan.

Plans start at $4.99 per month. Discovery+ no longer offers a student discount or a military discount.

Monthly fee: $4.99 with ads and $8.99 without ads

Discovery+ has not changed its price for the plan that includes ads. The ad-free plan has increased $2 since Jan. 17, 2023. It used to cost $6.99.

Disney+

Disney+ offers a single subscription or a couple of bundles. You can get just Disney+ or bundle it with Hulu -- or bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+.

Just Disney+ with ads cost $7.99 a month, without ads costs $13.99 per month.

If you bundle Disney+ with Hulu with ads it costs $9.99 per month with ads and $19.99 a month without ads. Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $14.99 per month with ads and costs $24.99 per month without ads.

Monthly fee: $7.99 with ads and $13.99 without ads

The Disney+ plan that includes ads has remained the same prices since Jan. 17, 2023. The ad-free plan has increased by $3. It used to cost $10.99.

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Max costs $9.99 a month with ads or $15.99 a month without ads. Or you can pay for an entire year up front for $99.99 a year with ads or $149.99 a year without ads.

Max recently downgraded their original plans and added an “Ultimate Ad Free” plan for $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. The original plans went from being able to stream on three devices to now only being able to stream on two devices.

The original plans used to offer select titles in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos, but now only offer Full HD video resolution. Subscribers can still download up to 30 titles to watch when they don’t have internet.

Monthly fee : $9.99 with ads and $15.99 without ads

Yearly fee: $99.99 with ads and $149.99 without ads

Max prices have not changed since Jan. 17, 2023, but the original plans were recently downgraded.

Hulu

Hulu offers several subscription plans including Live TV plans or a bundle with Disney+.

Hulu Live TV plans start at $76.99 per month with ads and $89.99 per moth without ads.

You can click here to learn more about their plans and offers.

Monthly fee : $7.99 with ads and $17.99 without ads

Yearly fee: $79.99 with ads

Hulu with ads prices have not changed since Jan. 17, 2023, but the ad-free plan increased by $3. The ad-free plan used to cost $14.99.

Netflix

Netflix offers a handful of plans at different rates.

Netflix with ads costs $6.99 per month. You can watch on one device at a time without ads for $9.99 per month. To watch on two devices costs $15.49 per month and four devices costs $22.99 per month.

You can click here to learn more about Netflix’s pricing. Certain T-Mobile plans offer a discounted or free Netflix subscription.

Monthly fee: Starts at $6.99 per month and goes up to $22.99 per month depending on how many screens you want to allow at a time.

The cheapest plan on Netflix has not changed in price since Jan. 17, 2023. The most expensive plan has increased in price by $3. The most expensive plan used to cost $19.99 a month.

Paramount+

Paramount+ with ads costs $5.99 per month.

The ad-free option for Paramount+ also includes Showtime and costs $11.99 per month.

You can click here to learn more about the plans Paramount+ offers. T-Mobile offers a year of Paramount+ for free for certain subscribers.

Monthly fee : $5.99 per month with ads and $11.99 per month without ads

Yearly fee: $59.99 a year with ads and $119.99 without ads

Paramount+ now includes Showtime with its ad-free plan. The plan that includes ads has increased in cost by $1 and the ad-free plan has increased in cost by $2. Paramount+ used to cost $4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month without ads.

Peacock

Like most other services Peacock offers a version with ads and a version without. The prices start at $5.99 per month.

Monthly fee : $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month without ads

Yearly fee: $59.99 a year with ads or $119.99 a year without ads

On Jan. 17, 2023, Peacock cost $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads. That means the ad-included plan price went up $1 and the ad-free plan went up $2.

Showtime

Showtime is included with the ad free Paramount+ subscription.

Monthly fee : $11.99 per month

Yearly fee: $119.99 without ads

A Showtime subscription has increased by $1 since Jan. 17, 2023. It used to cost $10.99 a month.

Starz

Starz is offering a deal where it costs $5 for the first month. After that the price goes up to $9.99 per month.

Monthly fee: $9.99 per month

A Starz subscription has increased by $1 since Jan. 17, 2023. It used to cost $8.99 a month.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll primarily offers film and television series produced by East Asian media, including Japanese anime. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month and go up to $14.99 per month.

Monthly fee: Starts at $7.99 per month

The cost of a Crunchyroll subscription has not changed since Jan. 17, 2023.