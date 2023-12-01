Review: Disney’s FROZEN is pure Disney magic at the Detroit Opera House

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the North American Tour, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee directed by Michael Grandage with: Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna)

DETROIT – How do you transform a 90-minute blockbuster movie into an almost two-and-a-half hour Broadway musical? By making everything bigger.

Bigger songs, bigger characters, bigger sets.

If there’s one word to describe Disney’s FROZEN, making its long-awaited Detroit debut at the Detroit Opera House, it’s big.

Lavish scenery, sparkling costumes, stunning puppetry, a giant ensemble, FROZEN is an ode to classic Broadway shows, akin to Phantom of the Opera or, even, Wicked.

Following much of the storyline from the original 2013 film of the same name, the musical expands on the source material with brand new songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the married duo who wrote the movie’s iconic songs, that allows audiences to delve even deeper into the characters they know and love.

We learn more about Elsa, played beautifully by Caroline Bowman, and the anguish of running her kingdom while trying to control her secret powers. Bowman, who originated the role on tour, is a glittering rockstar. Not only is “Let It Go” one of the show’s most magical moments, but it’s Bowman’s belting that erupts the Detroit Opera House for the Act I finale, leaving audiences to their feet.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Frozen North American Tour. (© Disney 2019)

University of Michigan graduate, Dominic Dorset, as the ice slinging Kristoff, is a charming companion for Anna whose adverse ideas of love are eventually thawed. Olaf, played by Jeremy Davis, is as heartwarming and huggable on stage as he is in the animated feature. Traverse City native, Collin Baja, as Sven, makes you believe that a real reindeer, with attitude, is there on stage.

But FROZEN is truly Anna’s journey, played by West Bloomfield native Lauren Nicole Chapman. It is up to Anna to save her kingdom and her sister, and Chapman is a true Disney princess heroine. Bringing both the heart and the comedy to the show, Chapman is a warm glow in an ice-cold world. When she shares the stage with Bowman, especially in the new song “I Can’t Lose You,” written specifically for the tour, they remind the audience that amid all the adventure and the magic, this is ultimately a story about sisterhood.

Speaking of magic, there is plenty of it in Arendelle. From Sven’s grand entrance to a mid-song costume change, to a very clever depiction of freezing that I won’t spoil, FROZEN is a show that knows how to delight. For what is most likely going to be the first real musical for a lot of children in Michigan, it’s a worthwhile introduction to Broadway that may inspire future thespians or theatre-goers.

Disney’s FROZEN is simply pure Disney magic. It’s a fast-paced adventure that wondrously brings the enchantment of the animated original to the stage. With even more music, more magic and more moments to share, this is a Broadway spectacle worth melting for.

Disney’s FROZEN is now playing at the Detroit Opera House through December 17, 2023 with a run time of 2 hours and 20 minutes including intermission. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.