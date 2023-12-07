Live stream: The Game Awards 2023 celebrates the best in video games

LOS ANGELES – The Game Awards 2023 takes place Thursday night and will be streaming across various platforms.

The Game Awards promises to celebrate the best in video games and tease what’s next. The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces the show.

There are six games up for Game of the Year in 2023. Those games are Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to watch the Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 is streaming live on YouTube from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The live stream begins at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. You can watch live via the embedded video below:

