Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park in Detroit: How to watch it live

DETROIT - More than 30 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.

The musical tribute to "The Queen of Soul" is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Some highlights of the tribute concert will include:

Franklin’s son, Eddie, and her granddaughters Gracie and Victorie Franklin will render a special tribute.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will introduce actress Jenifer Lewis, who will perform a piece written for the Queen. Remarks will be delivered by Judge Greg Mathis and actress Erica Peeples. Shahida Mausi, President, The Right Productions who manages Chene Park and has known Franklin for decades, will provide special acknowledgements.

An All-Star tribute with Kern Brantley as Musical Director. Performances from: Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, Dave Hollister, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Detroit’s Keith Washington and The Four Tops.

A “Respect” finale featuring all participants will close the event.

Here's who's slated to perform:

Cherri Black

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Kurt Carr

Steffinie Christian

Angela Davis

Raheem DeVaughn

George Faison

Minister Louis Farrakhan

Gwen Foxx

The Four Tops

Eddie Franklin

Gracie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Johnny Gill

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

Santita Jackson

Dr. Bobby Jones

KIKO

Alise King

Gladys Knight

L'Renee

Jenifer Lewis

Tasha Page-Lockhart

LJ Reynolds

KiKi Sheard

Angie Stone

Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band will accompany the celebrants. Other participants will be announced once confirmed.

About Chene Park Detroit:

Located at 2600 Atwater, Chene Park Amphitheatre is a 6,000-seat canopied venue facing the Detroit River in the heart of downtown Detroit. Chene Park is a City of Detroit, Recreation Department facility, managed and operated by The Right Productions, Inc. All events are rain or shine. Lighted and secure parking available.

