Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park in Detroit: How to watch it live

DETROIT - More than 30 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.
The musical tribute to "The Queen of Soul" is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Some highlights of the tribute concert will include:
- Franklin’s son, Eddie, and her granddaughters Gracie and Victorie Franklin will render a special tribute.
- Filmmaker Tyler Perry will introduce actress Jenifer Lewis, who will perform a piece written for the Queen. Remarks will be delivered by Judge Greg Mathis and actress Erica Peeples. Shahida Mausi, President, The Right Productions who manages Chene Park and has known Franklin for decades, will provide special acknowledgements.
- An All-Star tribute with Kern Brantley as Musical Director. Performances from: Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, Dave Hollister, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Detroit’s Keith Washington and The Four Tops.
- A “Respect” finale featuring all participants will close the event.
Here's who's slated to perform:
- Cherri Black
- Dee Dee Bridgewater
- Doug Carn
- Jean Carne
- Kurt Carr
- Steffinie Christian
- Angela Davis
- Raheem DeVaughn
- George Faison
- Minister Louis Farrakhan
- Gwen Foxx
- The Four Tops
- Eddie Franklin
- Gracie Franklin
- Victorie Franklin
- Johnny Gill
- Beth Griffith-Manley
- Kimmie Horne
- Santita Jackson
- Dr. Bobby Jones
- KIKO
- Alise King
- Gladys Knight
- L'Renee
- Jenifer Lewis
- Tasha Page-Lockhart
- LJ Reynolds
- KiKi Sheard
- Angie Stone
Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band will accompany the celebrants. Other participants will be announced once confirmed.
About Chene Park Detroit:
Located at 2600 Atwater, Chene Park Amphitheatre is a 6,000-seat canopied venue facing the Detroit River in the heart of downtown Detroit. Chene Park is a City of Detroit, Recreation Department facility, managed and operated by The Right Productions, Inc. All events are rain or shine. Lighted and secure parking available.
