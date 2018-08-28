LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit

DETROIT - Public visitations for Aretha Franklin will begin Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit.​​​​​​​

Local 4 will have live coverage of the visitation on Tuesday and Wednesday both on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com.

What to know about Aretha Franklin funeral visitations:

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29: Public visitations

Visitation: Franklin's body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public on both days.

The museum will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

Where: 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206

