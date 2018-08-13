Share your well wishes for Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers while she is "gravely ill" in Detroit, her family said.

I met Aretha in July 1966 at MAVERICKS FLATS in Los Angeles. My family was on vacation. My step brother Tony took me to see Aretha. After the first set she came to our table, introduced herself and asked where was I from. I said DETROIT. She smiled and asked my name. The next set she said I'd like to dedicate "If I Had A Hammer" to someone from my home town DETROIT, Sharon, and her brother Tony. That made me feel so good.

Years later, Aretha gave a concert at Cobo Hall and raffled a Cadillac. Ironically my daughter Patrice was asked on stage to pull the winning ticket. -- Sharon Hunter

We love you and are praying for you and your family. -- Brenda Clincher

May God create a miracle and make you well again. You made so many so happy. -- Ronen

I love Aretha Franklin's music -- thoughts and prayers and a lit candle for her -- l love her "Oh Christmas Tree" version. -- Love always, Laith Manni

Praying for you Aretha. You are a lady of class and elegance. Our hearts are with you. -- Gina

Prayers and love for our national treasure! -- Wyley Seals

I love you Aretha. I have prayed for you. You are God's child ... peace. -- Queen D

We serve a Great God. Lord, I lift up in prayer a truly great and godly lady. Lord, give Aretha and her family Your grace and love. I pray for comfort for Aretha, her family and friends. Lord, Your will be done. Amen. God bless you Aretha. -- Thomas Dickinson

Thank you for giving all of the great music. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Thank You for ALL you have done​​​​​​.​ -- Zora Horsham

"The Queen of Soul" my prayers extend out to you and your loved ones. You are and have been a great inspiration to the Motor City. This includes the young and older generation. Prayers my love! -- Debra "Deb"

I am praying for a supernatural healing to a spectacular woman of God. I know where your foundation lies. Hold true to the faith of our Lord and Savior. God bless you and your family. In Jesus name, Amen! -- Lisa Lopez

A wonderful woman like you deserves the greatest admiration from all women both in the singing business and every woman across the world. God speed Aretha, may He always be by your side. -- Vickie Bishop

Ms. Franklin, I have enjoyed your music for decades. Your beauty and grace will forever be engrained in my heart. With admiration, -- Dr. Nina Hasty

Thank you for sharing the talent that God embedded in you from birth. Thank you for your obedience to Him to be the vessel that enriched others, be it on a Spiritual platform or through soul and pop; you have been a beckon of light to this world. Thank you for the love and passion that you gave to each word and note that you sang and played. -- Shárryll R. Alford

Hi Aretha, I just want to thank you for taking me out of that dark place and for making me smile again. It is difficult dealing with a child with mental disabilities. I love you and I want you to get well. I am keeping you and your music close to my heart. Sending my viral hug and Dr. Feel good your way. Well wishes and Blessings. -- Sincerely, Kim Bethel

Aretha, you are one of a kind! So talented, thank you for sharing you beautiful voice with so many! I just heard "Respect" this morning during water aerobics, love that song! You're the greatest!!!! -- Brenda Hogan

Ms. Franklin Queen of Soul god blessed you for what you have done with your voice, because I dance to all your songs. Your legacy will never be forgotten, blessed you and your family. -- Rosalia Lawson

I wish you all the best. You remind me of my mother (she still loves you) to this day. She remembers you from her days as a young woman. I love your music and your spirit. You are truly an inspiration and someone to learn from. May God continue to bless you and keep you. After I send this message, I'm going to get on my knees and pray for your wellbeing and all your kindness/good will. -- Zanda L Bell

If God blesses you half as much as you have blessed us, then we have so much more time to be "together, forever, in my heart I will love you ... " -- Anthony Riddle

Prayers and blessings to the family. Aretha is a brilliant, strong, independent woman. A true inspiration to anyone, and everyone throughout her life. -- Lidia Baker

