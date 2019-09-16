Detroit Youth Choir in 'AGT' finals: Here's what they would win

The Detroit Youth Choir will compete in the final round of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday. But what exactly are they competing for?

You've probably been following the epic journey of the choir, from the Golden Buzzer audition to the semifinal round last week.

Now, DYC will compete with nine other acts for the championship on Tuesday night. Voting will open at 8 p.m. and run through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Kimberly will be taking you behind the scenes with DYC as we follow their amazing journey. Watch her reports on Local 4 News at 5, 6 and 11.

More: Detroit Youth Choir in 'AGT' finals: How to watch and vote

What's the Grand Prize?

The winner of "America's Got Talent" will receive "a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.