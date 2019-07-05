Friday Finds: New music to check out – July 5, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Comin In Hot -- Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert has released a steamy new video for the third single from his forthcoming album, "Velvet." It's th second visual piece of a short film that supports the record, after "New Eyes."

The video features a nightclub, performers and drag queens. Lambert and Queen will be in Detroit on July 27 for their "The Rhapsody Tour."

"Read my mind open up / faded I fall into you / get me high on your touch / tracing the outline of you / don’t let go now no slowin down / I’m a fire and I’m burnin"

If you like "Comin In Hot" here are some other songs by Adam Lambert worth checking out:

Whataya Want from Me | If I Had You | Trespassing | Ghost Town | For Your Entertainment |

Burn It Down -- Silverstein feat. Caleb Shomo

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo joined Silverstein for a track the band released when it announced it was on a new label.

Shomo adds an edge to the song with his breakdowns, speeding up the already energetic track.

“The song started with just a little riff and a drum beat and evolved into an energetic ripper we really enjoyed putting together,” Silverstein vocalist Shane Told said. “He (Shomo) completely killed it and it definitely put the song way over the top.”

“No rest for the weak with a voice this loud / Your mistake was the hope I found / I lit the match in the middle of the crowd / Watch it explode, let it fall to the ground.”

Silverstein is now signed to UNFD.

If you like "Burn It Down" here are some other songs by Silverstein worth checking out:

Smile in Your Sleep | The Afterglow | Burning Hearts | Already Dead | Vices |

Boys In The Street -- A Great Big World

Near the end of June, A Great Big World released a cover of Greg Holden's "Boys In The Street." Chad King said that while on tour with Holden he heard him play the song "and I started crying immediately from it."

"For me, the song reminds me of the shame I felt for over a decade of my life growing up. A time in my life when I was terrified to be my true self. A time when the thought of my true self disgusted me so much I developed a deep sense of homophobia."

The song was released during LGBTQ Pride Month. Read the full statement here.

If you like "Boys In The Street" here are some other songs by A Great Big World worth checking out:

Say Something | Everyone Is Gay | I Don't Wanna Love Somebody Else | Hold Each Other | You'll Be Okay |

I Fell In Love With the Devil -- Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne released “I Fell In Love With the Devil” as a single months after her new album, “Head Above Water,” dropped.

In the broken love song, she sings about the hell of who she fell in love with. It’s an emotional track about how damaging a toxic relationship can be.

The raw song addresses the highs and lows of someone who continually hurts you and tries to make up for it, again and again. Lavigne repeatedly outlines the bad, but how she can’t give it up, no matter how painful and exhausting it is.

“Shotguns and roses make a deadly potion / Heartbreak explosions in reckless motion / Teddy bears and 'I'm sorry' letters / Don't seem to make things better / Don't bury me alive / Sweet talkin' alibi.”

Lavigne will perform in Michigan on Sept. 28.

If you like "I Fell In Love With the Devil" here are some other songs by Avril Lavigne worth checking out:

Falling Fast | Complicated | I'm With You | Head Above Water | When You're Gone |

Yasmin you will never hear this -- Mikey Mike

Mikey Mike released a powerful new single as he announced his debut album release. “Yasmin you will never hear this" is a love song that only Mike would be able to share with the world. It's catchy, consistently vulnerable and moves the listener like poetry would. This track perfectly entwines heartbreak and love.

"He can make you laugh and cry in the same song," his debut single producer, Rick Rubin, said.

“I wrote this song five years ago, and I never played it for her. I wanted to know if it had the heart and the juice to get back to her on its own," Mike said in a statement.

If you like "Yasmin you will never hear this" here are some other songs by Mikey Mike worth checking out:

Cooler | Doin' Me | Cut My Hair | Mikey Likes It | Going Charlie |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Jennifer Lopez at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on July 5 (Friday)

Snoop Dogg at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on July 5 (Friday)

Weird Al Yankovic at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on July 5 (Friday)

Tank at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on July 6 (Saturday)

Miss May I at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on July 14 (Sunday)

