Friday Finds: New music to check out – June 28, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W) -- Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots dropped an acoustic version of "Chlorine" and it takes the original song and makes it incredibly emotional and vulnerable.

It's part of what they're calling "location sessions," which is still unclear at this point. The coordinates in the song title point to a location in the historic center of Mexico City. You won't hear any complaints if we get more reimagined songs like this one.

The stripped-down version of the song gives the listener more time to work through the lyrics and derive meaning from them. Vocalist Tyler Joseph shines in this rendition.

"Had you in my coat pocket, where I kept my rebel red / I felt I was invincible, you wrapped around my head / Now different lives I lead, my body lives on lead / The last two lines may read incorrect until said / The lead is terrible in flavor / But now you double as a papermaker / I despise you sometimes"

If you like "Chlorine" here are some other songs by Twenty One Pilots worth checking out:

Leave The City | Trees | Ode to Sleep | Forest | Car Radio |

When I Grow Up -- NF

Michigan rapper NF released another song and music video from his upcoming album, “The Search.”

Related: NF details personal struggles, addresses mental health in honest new track

In “When I Grow Up,” he describes the life he wants when he’s older. In the video, he clowns around while he works as a garbage man and fast-food worker.

The song is filled with big goals and confidence, but NF still slips in some of his feelings, something he does often.

“Tellin' me that I am not the only one that feels alone / Huh? You feel alone? / Yeah, I kinda feel alone / Wonder if that feelin' ever goes away when you get old.”

If the song and previously released track, “The Search,” is any indication of what NF’s July 26 album will be like, it’s going to be a fast-paced record that blends feelings and darker themes into fun verses.

NF will perform at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13 and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights on Sept. 14.

If you like "When I Grow Up" here are some other songs by NF worth checking out:

Mansion | Wait | All I Have | All I Do | My Life |

That's Life -- 88-Keys (feat. Mac Miller & Sia)

Mac Miller died in September 2018 at the age of 28. 88-Keys released a track previously recorded with Miller which features vocals from Sia.

"That's Life" is the first song producer 88-Keys has released in eight years. It leaked in late May and was titled "Benji the Dog," according to Genius. DJ Booth reported that 88-Keys recorded the song in February 2015.

88-Keys shared this statement on Facebook: "Hey all. I’m glad you’re all diggin’ my new single (“That’s Life” ft. Mac Miller & SiA). Looking forward to showing you what’s next."

If you like "That's Life" here are some other songs by Mac Miller worth checking out:

Self Care | Best Day Ever | Senior Skip Day | Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza | Smile Back |

Confidence -- X Ambassadors feat. K.Flay

“Confidence” is a fairly simple track about being hurt and broken down to the point of not having confidence.

“Usually I'm cold, but you got me off balance / Usually I'm loud, but you got me all silent / When you look into my eyes, you cut me down to size / Usually I’m strong, but I'm acting like thirteen.”

The song is repetitive and incredibly catchy. It’s one of 11 tracks off the band’s June 14 release, “Orion.”

X Ambassadors will perform Nov. 6 in Detroit and Nov. 8 in Grand Rapids.

If you like "Confidence" here are some other songs by X Ambassadors worth checking out:

Hold You Down | Unsteady | Renegades | Fear | Loveless |

Patience -- Carriers

Cincinnati-based rockers Carriers have announced their debut LP "Now Is The Time For Loving Me, Yourself & Everyone Else," which is expected to be released Aug. 23. The album's lead single "Patience" is a smooth, slow moving jam that seems to reflect life itself with the pattern of rising and falling found in the beat.

Songwriter Curt Kiser had this to say about the LP:

"Overall it's about appreciating what we have and remaining present, while still being able to have an honest perspective of the past and our future. I’ve personally found a lot of peace in just working hard and staying focused on what I've got going on, trusting, rather than being consumed with striving. This record process has taught me a lot about patience. Life will continue to teach me to have more. I’m just trying to accept what happens and handle it the best I can. Patience is forever.”

Carriers will be in Detroit performing at PJ's Lager House on July 26.

Listen to "Patience" below:

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Dierks Bentley at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on June 29 (Saturday)

at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on June 29 (Saturday) Young the Giant at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on June 29 (Saturday)

Anberlin at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on July 2 (Tuesday)

Jennifer Lopez at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on July 5 (Friday)

Tank at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on July 6 (Saturday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

