Friday Finds: New music to check out – Sept. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

No Heart To Speak Of -- Blink-182

Blink-182 dropped a heartbreak-fueled album last week.

"No Heart To Speak Of" definitely follows that theme.

Moody, sad and emotional, the track describes the pain following a breakup that came without really any answers.

"Lying on the bedroom floor / Hanging on the words that you said before / No heart, no heart to speak of / Dying on the bathroom floor / Thinking of the life that we had before."

I really liked the entire album more than I thought I would, and I had a hard time choosing just one song, but I really feel the emotion in "No Heart To Speak Of."

Read the full album review here.

If you like "No Heart To Speak Of," here are some other songs by Blink-182 worth checking out:

Remember to Forget Me | I Miss You | Left Alone | Untitled | Adam's Song |

Trigger Protection Mantra -- Jhené Aiko

This song is meant to pull the listener inward, into a calm and peaceful space and ground them. It's best listened to with headphones, according to Aiko. Her voice moves through the gentle sounds of crystal bowls, "calm down, calm down, calm down, eventually. Protect your energy."

The various notes are aimed at releasing the need to control and boost self-esteem. It's also made to release nightmares and strengthen high intuition among other things. This song is one that could be used to find inner peace in turbulent moments -- and features a quality of skill only her voice can provide.

Prior to releasing "Trigger Protection Mantra," Aiko released "Triggered (freestyle)," which would appear to be the opposite of this new release. Aiko went on Twitter to note that "Triggered" is not a diss song aimed at her ex Big Sean.

Aiko previously released a 23-minute autobiographical film titled after her album "Trip."

If you like "Trigger Protection Mantra" here are some other songs by Jhené Aiko worth checking out:

Trip (The Movie) | While We're Young | Triggered (freestyle) | New Balance | The Worst |

Where the Shadow Ends -- Banners

English singer Banners teamed up with Canadian EDM duo Young Bombs for a new track off his upcoming album, "Where the Shadow Ends."

The song is essentially about making it through darkness and struggles.

"I can see the lighthouse through the smoke / Everything is lost, I know / Underneath the roaring of the storm / I can hear the breaking of the dawn / Can you see the broken rays of light / Caught into the dead of night / And I know that I'll see you again."

The new album is due Oct. 4.

If you like "Where the Shadow Ends," here are some other songs by Banners worth checking out:

Someone To You | Half Life | Got it in You | Let Go | Start a Riot |

Please Say No -- The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is a Christian metalcore band from Ohio that was formed in 2005. It has four members and has mostly maintained its original lineup. They have released six full-length albums.

There was speculation that the band named themselves after the film, but they were formed before the film was released. They said their band name is supposed to portray an anti-materialistic mindset.

The song "Please Say No" is the second song off their upcoming album, "The Act." It's different than their usual style and seems to slow everything down.

"Down below. The poor are giving and the priests are taking. Down below. Please say no. Think about when she was in your arms. Down below."

"The Act" is expected to be released on Oct. 11 via Solid State Records.

If you like "Please Say No," here are some other songs by The Devil Wears Prada worth checking out:

Lines Of Your Hands | Outnumbered | Escape | Louder Than Thunder | Martyrs |

Satish -- Tee Grizzley

Rapper Tee Grizzley dropped a song addressing a fatal shooting in Detroit last month that left his manager dead.

READ: Rapper Tee Grizzley's manager killed in Detroit shooting

Jobina Brown, who was the rapper's aunt and manager, was killed Aug. 20.

"You saw it wasn't me and still shot. What she do to you?"

Grizzley expresses anger and sadness on "Satish."

"You think they came for her? Man, you know they came for me. They took my heart and brain."

If you like "Satish," here are some other songs by Tee Grizzley worth checking out:

First Day Out | My Moment | No Talkin | Had To | Wake Up |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Judah & the Lion at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 28 (Saturday)

Wage War at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 3 (Thursday)

The Chainsmokers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Oct. 3 (Thursday)

Senses Fail at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 4 (Friday)

The Black Keys at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Oct. 5 (Saturday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.