Oakland County opens waterparks on Saturday, June 9

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Summer "officially" begins Saturday, June 9 when Oakland County Parks and Recreation's two water parks open for the season.

Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays (Monday-Friday) and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays. Late season hours may vary. Season passes can be purchased at OaklandCountyParks.com for unlimited visits.

Red Oaks Waterpark, located at 1455 E. Thirteen Mile Road, features a children's water playground, River Ride, wave-action pool, giant triple flume waterslide, bathhouse, picnic areas, free tubes and lounge chairs, lockers and Blue Water Grill concessions.

Waterford Oaks Waterpark includes a group raft ride, children's water playground, wave-action pool, bathhouse, lockers, sand volleyball, picnic areas, free tubes and lounge chairs and Blue Water Grill concessions.

For information on waterpark events including the Make a Splash series, visit OaklandCountyParks.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.