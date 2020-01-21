2020 moon schedule: 13 full moons with 2 supermoons and a blue moon

This year we are getting some great treats from the moon:

13 full moons

2 supermoons

1 blue moon

According to timeanddate.com, the first full moon of the year was the afternoon of Jan. 10. I actually recall my son pointing it out to me about 3 p.m. that day. I could barely see it beyond the cloudy Michigan sky, but it was there.

The next full moon is scheduled for Feb. 9 at about 2:33 a.m. (ET). This one is called the “Snow Moon." Why? As the midwinter moon or the second full moon of winter, the Native American tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States called this the Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon. It was known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season. Bad weather and heavy snows made hunting difficult, so this moon also was nicknamed the Hunger Moon.

The month of October 2020 alone is supposed to include to full moons with second of the two being a blue moon on Oct. 31 -- a Saturday Halloween blue moon! Too bad it’s supposed to be visible at 10:51 a.m.

October also will include what is called a “super new moon” on Oct. 16.

Consecutive supermoons in March, April

We will get a look at consecutive supermoons (also called super full moons) with the first on March 9 (1:47 p.m.) and the second on April 7 (10:35 p.m.). Obviously that April 7 time is much preferred. Let’s hope for a clear night sky.

There will be a morning full moon on May 7 (6:45 a.m.) and then another afternoon full moon on June 5 (3:12 p.m.).

The July 5 full moon will occur during a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which is supposed to be visible in the Detroit area. There will be another such event on Nov. 30 that’s also supposed to be visible in Detroit.

Here’s the entire 2020 full moon calendar with peak times and nicknames thanks to www.farmersalmanac.com, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and timeanddate.com:

Date Time (ET) Nicknames Jan. 10, 2020 2:23 p.m. Wolf Moon Feb. 9, 2020 2:34 a.m. Snow Moon March 9, 2020 1:48 p.m. Worm Moon/Supermoon April 7, 2020 10:35 p.m. Pink Moon/Supermoon May 7, 2020 6:45 a.m. Flower Moon June 5, 2020 3:12 p.m. Strawberry Moon July 5, 2020 12:44 a.m. Buck Moon Aug. 3, 2020 11:59 a.m. Sturgeon Moon Sept. 2, 2020 1:23 a.m. Corn Moon Oct. 1, 2020 5:06 p.m. Harvest Moon Oct. 31, 2020 10:51 a.m. Blue Moon Nov. 30, 2020 4:32 a.m. Beaver Moon Dec. 29, 2020 10:30 p.m. Cold Moon

Remember, there were three supermoons in 2019 -- we got a little spoiled.