2020 moon schedule: 13 full moons with 2 supermoons and a blue moon
Get ready for another splendid full moon year
This year we are getting some great treats from the moon:
- 13 full moons
- 2 supermoons
- 1 blue moon
According to timeanddate.com, the first full moon of the year was the afternoon of Jan. 10. I actually recall my son pointing it out to me about 3 p.m. that day. I could barely see it beyond the cloudy Michigan sky, but it was there.
The next full moon is scheduled for Feb. 9 at about 2:33 a.m. (ET). This one is called the “Snow Moon." Why? As the midwinter moon or the second full moon of winter, the Native American tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States called this the Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon. It was known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season. Bad weather and heavy snows made hunting difficult, so this moon also was nicknamed the Hunger Moon.
The month of October 2020 alone is supposed to include to full moons with second of the two being a blue moon on Oct. 31 -- a Saturday Halloween blue moon! Too bad it’s supposed to be visible at 10:51 a.m.
October also will include what is called a “super new moon” on Oct. 16.
Consecutive supermoons in March, April
We will get a look at consecutive supermoons (also called super full moons) with the first on March 9 (1:47 p.m.) and the second on April 7 (10:35 p.m.). Obviously that April 7 time is much preferred. Let’s hope for a clear night sky.
There will be a morning full moon on May 7 (6:45 a.m.) and then another afternoon full moon on June 5 (3:12 p.m.).
The July 5 full moon will occur during a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which is supposed to be visible in the Detroit area. There will be another such event on Nov. 30 that’s also supposed to be visible in Detroit.
Here’s the entire 2020 full moon calendar with peak times and nicknames thanks to www.farmersalmanac.com, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and timeanddate.com:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Nicknames
|Jan. 10, 2020
|2:23 p.m.
|Wolf Moon
|Feb. 9, 2020
|2:34 a.m.
|Snow Moon
|March 9, 2020
|1:48 p.m.
|Worm Moon/Supermoon
|April 7, 2020
|10:35 p.m.
|Pink Moon/Supermoon
|May 7, 2020
|6:45 a.m.
|Flower Moon
|June 5, 2020
|3:12 p.m.
|Strawberry Moon
|July 5, 2020
|12:44 a.m.
|Buck Moon
|Aug. 3, 2020
|11:59 a.m.
|Sturgeon Moon
|Sept. 2, 2020
|1:23 a.m.
|Corn Moon
|Oct. 1, 2020
|5:06 p.m.
|Harvest Moon
|Oct. 31, 2020
|10:51 a.m.
|Blue Moon
|Nov. 30, 2020
|4:32 a.m.
|Beaver Moon
|Dec. 29, 2020
|10:30 p.m.
|Cold Moon
Remember, there were three supermoons in 2019 -- we got a little spoiled.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.