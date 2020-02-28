When do you have to stop for a school bus in Michigan?

We received this question about traffic stops through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s).

Question:

“If a school bus is on a road letting off children but it does not have its Blinky stop sign out, do you still need to stop behind the bus?”

Answer:

According to Lt. Michael Shaw from Michigan State Police, no you do not. He said police still advise drivers to use caution around school buses at all times, but the requirement to stop only applies when the red lights and signs are activated.

Under Michigan Vehicle Code 257.682, a driver must stop 20 feet behind a school bus that has its red lights and stop sign activated. If not, the driver can possibly face a civil infraction.

Drivers don’t have to stop when the lights and stop sign aren’t activated and if the bus is on a different side of a road divided into 2 roadways separated by a physical barrier.

Related: If there’s no speed limit posted, what speed should you go on Michigan roads?

4YI -- Ask us a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan

What do you have questions about in Metro Detroit or Michigan that you’d like us to investigate?

Welcome to 4YI, the place where you can ask us those questions. We will work to track down the answer(s).

Just fill out this quick form to send us a note: