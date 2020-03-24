Morning Show Insider: Kim DeGiulio stops traffic during coronavirus crisis
Kim DeGiulio: Hey guys, wanted to let you all know that I’ll be taking a break from my traffic reporter duties as most people will be staying at home for the next couple of weeks. I’ll now be working dayside, covering stories that will air in the evening newscast.
I’ll miss being part of the morning show for now but as you all know, there’s a lot of local stories that need to get covered at this time.
If you have a story idea for me, please shoot me a message on my Facebook page or email me -- kdegiulio@wdiv.com.
Stay healthy everyone. We’re going to get through this!
Here’s what’s coming up on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 on Local 4 News Today
All Morning -- Warmer Wednesday
Paul Gross: It will be partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph. A few showers are possible Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).
All Morning -- Rhonda’s Brag Book
Do you know a young person who is really making a difference in our community? A standout student, volunteer, star athlete - or all around incredible person? We want you to submit their information on ClickOnDetroit and they could land in Rhonda Walker’s brag book! She’ll show off two incredible students Wednesday.
All Morning -- Time 4 Us
How are you passing the time during this crisis? Getting crafty? Cooking? Playing games with your family? We’ve launched a new segment that focuses on you and your family during this coronavirus crisis. We want to see your pictures! Share them on the Local 4 Facebook page and we might share them on TV.
6:40 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday: Coronavirus Concerns
Concerned about the coronavirus? Dr. Frank McGeorge will answer more of your questions, finding facts to help you protect your family.
❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓
Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.
- Tuesday Question: Who is the Metro Detroit native who wrote and directed the animated movie “Onward?”
- Answer: Dan Scanlon
- Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.
National Days: March 25th
- National Lobster Newburg Day
- National Medal of Honor Day
- National Tolkien Reading Day
- National Little Red Wagon Day
- Manatee Appreciation Day
- National Ag Day
History Highlights: March 25th
- In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.
- In 1991, “Dances with Wolves” won seven Oscars, including best picture in a category that also included “Goodfellas,” at the 63rd annual Academy Awards; Kathy Bates won best actress for “Misery” while Jeremy Irons received best actor for “Reversal of Fortune.”
- In 2006, In Los Angeles, half a million people marched to protest federal legislation to make illegal immigration a felony and build more walls along the border.
- In 2018, in an interview with “60 Minutes,” adult film star Stormy Daniels said she had been threatened and warned to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
Celebrity Birthdays: March 25th
Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.
Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --
- Film critic Gene Shalit is 94.
- Singer Anita Bryant is 80.
- Musician Elton John is 73.
- Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 67.
- Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 62.
- Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 55.
- Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 45.
- Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38.
- Singer Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ”American Idol”) is 36.
- Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35.
- Rapper Big Sean is 32.
Local 4 News Today links
