Having a drink at home? Here’s how you can help Metro Detroit service workers during coronavirus closures

DETROIT – Orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) have left people across the country without work.

While restaurants can offer carryout in Michigan, many other service workers aren’t making money and they don’t know when they will return to their jobs.

Thus, ServiceIndustry.tips was created to help those in the service industry, including bartenders, caterers, hotel cleaning staff and more.

The idea is simple -- every time you have a drink at home, visit the site, where you have the option to send a tip to a randomly selected service worker in your area.