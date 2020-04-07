Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The furnished unit offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. This property is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,240/month for its 1,030 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities feature garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5853 Third Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5853 Third Ave. that's going for $1,250/month.

The unit listing promises a deck, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, carpeted floors and central heating in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, check out this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $1,250/month.

In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Plan on a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Finally, listed at $1,265/month, this 534-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

Plan on in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

