If you grew up on Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre, these videos will 100% make your day

We could tell you that we’ve got yet another way to entertain you and your kids during this uncertain coronavirus pandemic time (and this absolutely will), but we are certain this would tickle you no matter where you are or what time we’re in.

Introducing Wes Tank, a Milwaukee musician/actor/filmmaker who has created something so simple and genius: a series of mashups of Dr. Seuss stories read (err rapped) on top of Dr. Dre tracks.

The videos have gone viral on YouTube, and we have a feeling you’re going to get why, the moment you hit play.

Tank lays “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” over Dre’s instrumentals for “Deep Cover,” “Next Episode” and ”The Real Slim Shady.”

Weren’t a fan of “One Fish, Two Fish?” Tank has features many others. Perhaps one of these is more your style?

“Cat in the Hat”

“The Lorax”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Fox in Sox”

The most recent video was uploaded just three days ago, so we’re hopeful Tank will keep them coming.

Which is your favorite that Tank has covered? Do you think it’s silly, hilarious, genius, or maybe a little bit of all of the above?