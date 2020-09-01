Student confessional: ’I hope we all get to experience college in some normal way’

This submission is in response to our callout for experiences with returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Submit yours here.

“I’m going to be a freshman attending The Ohio State University. I’m hopeful I’ll be able to move to campus this Friday. Ohio State has mandatory COVID saliva testing when we get to campus. I hope we can be safe, healthy and still have some semblance of college. I took one class this summer online. It was challenging that I couldn’t see my prof. I hope we all get to experience college in some normal way. My brother is a sophomore at MSU, although he is living off campus this year -- cancelling all on campus classes, office hours, study groups and activities are going to have a huge impact on his year.”

-- Mari Lynn

