10 shop local gift ideas to support Metro Detroit businesses

It’s been a tough year for local businesses, so let’s rally together to #SupportLocal this holiday season. We’re collecting a list of unique gift ideas for sale from your favorite local shops and businesses. Below is our first batch of ideas shared by readers like you. Check out the list and then add your own ideas using the form below, and sign up for our “Shop Local” email catalog from Vote 4 the Best.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS 🎧

• Subscribe to The Vault from Detroit-native Jack White’s Third Man Records. The $65 quarterly box comes with exclusive vinyl and an assortment of pins, posters, photos and other wonderful oddities. You can also shop TMR’s online store for merch, vinyl and distinctive gear. 🌎

• Check out Dearborn Music’s “Handpicked” section for some expert advice on new music sure to impress (like Sufjan Steven’s new album). Dig a little further into their site and you’ll find a selection of novelty socks. 🌎

FOR FOODIES 🍞

• A selection of Scottish bakery and meat pies from Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery in Redford. Try the Aberdeen Butteries, shortbread, beef bangers and, yes, Haggis Pie from the bakery that’s been running since 1949. Online shopping available. 🌎

• Sign someone up for one of Zingerman’s “food clubs.” Subscriptions range from 3-12 months and can include bread, bacon, cheese, coffee cake, olive oil, or a “Michigan Foods Club.” Prices start at $75 for three months and reach $600 for the year-long “Culinary Adventure Society.” 🌎

FOR ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS 🌳

• Buy a sustainable bee’s wrap for sandwiches from Catching Fireflies in Berkley for $10.95 (and shop around for whimsical gifts for just about anyone). 🌎

FOR WORD LOVERS 📖

• Buy the writer in your family a set of beautiful 12 Blackwing 602 pencils from Write Impressions in Royal Oak for $24.95. Add from their selection of Moleskin journals to complete the package. 🌎

• Order Barack Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land” from Pages Bookshop in Detroit. If this isn’t your style, browse their staff picks for recommendations. 🌎

FOR STYLE LOVERS 👜

• Most anything from the Peacock Room in Detroit, but the “Cold Weather Collection” of matching bracelet, hat and gloves stands out ($182). Visit their Facebook page for a glimpse of offerings or call the shop for socially distanced help. 🌎

• Pewabic Pottery’s Winterberry collection, named for a holly berry native to Michigan, is only available during the holiday season. Stylish, exclusive and perfect for Detroit lovers. 🌎

FOR KID AT HEART 🚂

• Rocket kits from Whistle Stop Hobby and Toy shop in St. Clair Shores -- one of the great old-fashioned toy stores in Metro Detroit -- entertain young and old. For young ones, they have a wide assortment of Calico Critters. 🌎

Share your shop local gift ideas