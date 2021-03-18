Tide aims to make laundry more environmentally friendly: Cold washing?

One of the most popular detergent brands has a new mission to make laundry more environmentally friendly.

Tide’s “Ambition” project aims to “do a load of good for people and the planet.” Tide said it will tackle the issue of more sustainable laundry at every step of the process: manufacturing, packaging, cold washing and a community program.

The “cold washing” process is for you, the consumer, to help with:

Tide says 90 percent of the energy used in laundry comes from heating water, urging consumers to use cold water instead. Of course, the company says its “Tide Power PODS” clean clothes better in cold water than other brands in hot water.

