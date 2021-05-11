Clear icon
Tasty Tuesday: The Potato Place

Brandon Roux
, Meteorologist

Check out The Potato Place off of Warren Avenue near Wayne State University in Detroit.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

