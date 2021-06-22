Clear icon
56º

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Good Vibes Lounge

Brandon Roux
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Tasty Tuesday
,
Food
,
Local 4 News Today
,
Tasty
,
Restaurant
,
Metro Detroit Restaurants
,
Michigan
,
Detroit
,
East English Village
,
Harper Avenue
,
Good Vibes Lounge
Tasty Tuesday: Good Vibes Lounge
Tasty Tuesday: Good Vibes Lounge

DETROIT – Check out Good Vibes Lounge off of Harper Avenue in Detroit’s East English Village.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.